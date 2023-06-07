Government will pay billions more on debt as rates soar, OECD warns - latest updates

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt faces a rising interest bill on the UK's debt, says the OECD - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The Treasury could be forced to pay billions of pounds more in interest on the UK’s debt, as economists warn that rates may need to go much higher to fight stubborn inflation.

Economists at the OECD, which is a group of rich countries, have warned that “significant additional monetary tightening” may be needed globally if inflation proves persistent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The warning comes even as Western central banks have already raised interest rates at the most aggressive pace in decades to highs last seen during the financial crisis.

Jeremy Hunt’s wafer-thin fiscal headroom means the Government would be highly exposed to further large rises in borrowing costs, the OECD cautioned in its closely watched forecast.

Mr Hunt has only left himself a buffer of £6.5bn to meet his own fiscal rule of getting debt-to-GDP falling within five years, the smallest of any chancellor since at least 2010.

While the OECD upgraded the UK’s growth forecast for 2023 from a fall of 0.2pc to a rise of 0.3pc, it warned that the thin margin could thwart the fragile recovery:

It said: “Significant risks surround the [UK] outlook. The high interest burden on public debt and the recent drop in average debt maturity leave the public finances exposed to movements in bond yields.”

Read the latest updates below.

08:11 AM

We Soda confirms plan to list shares in London

We Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, has confirmed plans to list shares on the London Stock Exchange, in a rare initial public offering (IPO) for Britain.

The IPO is expected to raise up to $1.1bn (£890bn) for the Turkish-owned company. We Soda said it would use $800m (£645m) to pay off some of its debt, and the remainder for general corporate use.

It expects to sell at least 10pc of its shares to qualify for the FTSE indices, which could eventually see it join the FTSE 100.

It marks the largest IPO this year for London, which has faced a quiet spell after some companies, including Cambridge-based chip producer Arm, chose to sell their shares overseas instead.

The London Stock Exchange has been given a boost by We Soda's decision to float in the UK - REUTERS/Toby Melville

08:07 AM

UK has highest core inflation in G7, warns OECD

The OECD’s forecasts highlighted that inflation in the UK has kept “broadening” - meaning it is rippling through different parts of the economy, writes Eir Nolsøe.

This is usually a warning sign that is becoming persistent.

This was also reflected in separate OECD data on Tuesday, which found that the UK had by far the highest rate of core inflation in the G7 in April at 6.2pc.

Inflation in the UK is expected to average 6.9pc in 2023, which is more than three times the Bank of England’s 2pc target. It will then fall to 2.8pc the following year.

The intergovernmental organisation also revised up its assumption of interest rates from March, predicting that they will peak at 4.75pc instead of 4.25pc.

Inflation will only return close to the Bank’s 2pc target by the end of next year, it said.

08:04 AM

Markets open higher

Markets have risen at the open amid rising expectations that China will step in to stimulate its economy and as overnight gains on Wall Street helped brighten the mood.

The FTSE 100 has started the day 0.2pc higher at 7,611.66 while the midcap FTSE 250 has climbed 0.2pc to 19,221.45.

Story continues

07:54 AM

Late Diageo boss Menezes 'created a truly inclusive business'

Following the death of former boss Sir Ivan Menezes, Diageo chairman Javier Ferrán said:

This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation. Ivan was there at the creation of Diageo and over 25 years, shaped Diageo to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer companies. I saw first-hand his steadfast commitment to our people and to creating a culture that enabled everyone to thrive. He invested his time and energy in people at every level of the company and saw potential that others may have overlooked. This is one of many reasons why he was beloved by our employees, past and present. Ivan’s energy and his commitment to diversity created a truly inclusive business and enabled Diageo to have a positive impact on the communities we serve. His passion for our brands was second-to-none and in his heart, he remained the Johnnie Walker marketer from his early days. The desire to build the world’s best brands never left him. We are truly privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside such a thoughtful and passionate colleague and friend - a true gentleman. He has built an extraordinary legacy. Ivan leaves behind many friends and a beloved family, and our thoughts are particularly with his wife, Shibani and his two children, Nikhil and Rohini. On behalf of the board, executive committee and all our employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to them.

07:52 AM

Sir Ivan Menezes, long-time Diageo boss, dies aged 63

Sir Ivan Menezes, the long-time boss Diageo who led developed the company’s reputation for its ethics and dedication to social purpose, has died at the age of 63 following a short illness.

Knighted by the King in his first New Year’s Honours list, Sir Ivan led the drinks company since 2013.

Johnnie Walker maker Diageo’s share price has risen by around 23pc over the last five years, helped by a rise in demand for premium spirits before and during the pandemic. Over the year to June 2022 its sales rose 21.4pc to £15.5bn.

It was announced on Monday that the company’s incoming chief executive Debra Crew had taken up her new post a month early after Sir Ivan suffered complications following emergency surgery for a stomach ulcer.

Sir Ivan Menezes led Diageo since 2013 - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

07:38 AM

Housing market 'in correction rather than a crash'

Estate agents and mortgage brokers have said the flatlining growth between April and May is a stronger indicator of how the housing market is fairing, rather than the first annual decline in prices since 2012.

Jamie Minors, managing director at Norwich-based estate agents Minors & Brady said: “The fact that growth remained flat in May is a more accurate gauge of the market.

“Clearly the volatility in the mortgage sector at the tail end of the month is likely to have impacted some buyers’ confidence, but they have not headed for the hills.”

Kim McGinley, director at Vibe Specialist Finance, said: “Annual house price growth may be down for the first time in 11 years, but what we are witnessing is a correction rather than a crash.”

Kevin Dunn, mortgage adviser at Leicester-based broker Furnley House, said: “Though the headline number showing the first negative annual price growth in over a decade makes for grim reading, the flat trajectory of growth in May is a better reflection of where the market is at.

Buyers have now adjusted to the higher interest rate world we’re in. The property market is proving more resilient than many thought given the sheer number of headwinds facing the economy, although what happens later this month at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting could clearly have an influence moving forward.”

07:27 AM

South East worst hit by housing downturn

House prices continue to fall on an annual basis across southern England, again led by the South East, which was down 1.6pc to an average price £385,943.

It was closely followed by the South West, down 1.4pc to £301,079.

In Greater London prices are down over the last year by 1.2pc to an average price £536,622.

Apart from Wales, where growth was unchanged at 1.1pc, all areas of the UK have seen annual house price growth weaken in May compared to April, with most now recording a low single-digit rate of property price inflation.

The West Midlands remains the best performing region, with house prices rising 2.7pc to an average of £251,137.

07:22 AM

House prices face 'further downward pressure'

After the fall in annual house prices, Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said:

Given the effectively flat month, the annual decline largely reflects a comparison with strong house prices this time last year, as the market continued to be buoyant heading into the summer. Property prices have now fallen by about £3,000 over the last 12 months and are down around £7,500 from the peak in August. But prices are still £5,000 up since the end of last year, and £25,000 above the level of two years ago. As expected the brief upturn we saw in the housing market in the first quarter of this year has faded, with the impact of higher interest rates gradually feeding through to household budgets, and in particular those with fixed rate mortgage deals coming to an end. With consumer price inflation remaining stubbornly high, markets are pricing in several more rate rises that would take Base Rate above 5pc for the first time since the start of 2008. Those expectations have led fixed mortgage rates to start rising again across the market. This will inevitably impact confidence in the housing market as both buyers and sellers adjust their expectations, and latest industry figures for both mortgage approvals and completed transactions show demand is cooling. Therefore further downward pressure on house prices is still expected. One continued source of support to house prices is the labour market. While unemployment has recently ticked up from very low levels, brisk wage growth would over time help to improve housing affordability, if sustained.

07:19 AM

Annual house prices fall for first time in 11 years, says Halifax

House prices have fallen for the first time on an annual basis in 11 years amid widening concern about soaring mortgage costs.

Prices slumped 1pc in the year to May, down from 0.1pc growth in April, according to mortgage lender Halifax. It is the first fall since December 2012.

Monthly prices were static in May following a 0.4pc fall in April, making the average home worth £286,532.

The property market is under pressure as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to as much as 5.5pc before the end of the year in its fight against persistent inflation, with mortgage lenders racing to pull cheap deals.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “With consumer price inflation remaining stubbornly high, markets are pricing in several more rate rises that would take Base Rate above 5pc for the first time since the start of 2008. Those expectations have led fixed mortgage rates to start rising again across the market.

“This will inevitably impact confidence in the housing market as both buyers and sellers adjust their expectations, and latest industry figures for both mortgage approvals and completed transactions show demand is cooling. Therefore further downward pressure on house prices is still expected.”

Figures from rival lender Nationwide said prices slumped 3.4pc over the year to May, deepening from a 2.7pc decline in April.

It said house prices fell for the eighth time in nine months by 0.1pc in May compared to April.

House prices have fallen for the first time on an annual basis since 2012, according to Halifax - Rebekah Downes/PA

07:16 AM

Good morning

House prices have fallen on an annual basis for the first time since December 2012, according to lender Halifax.

Across the UK, house prices fell by 1pc, Halifax said.

The average house price remained flat month-on-month in May, sitting at £286,532.

5 things to start your day

1) CBI survives crunch vote as members back overhaul | 93pc voted in favour of reforms amid sexual misconduct scandal

2) Worst month ever for ESG funds as British investors pull £300m | Ethical equity funds ditched in favour of higher returns

3) Chinese CCTV cameras that caught Matt Hancock affair to be banned over national security concerns | It follows mounting fears that Chinese companies could offer Beijing a backdoor for espionage

4) M&S scraps use by dates on milk and tells shoppers to decide for themselves | Move forms part of a wider pledge to halve supermarket’s food waste by 2030

5) Coinbase sued by regulators as US squeezes crypto industry | The charges come just one day after the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, was similarly accused by the SEC of breaking US securities laws

What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks were higher at the end of a choppy session Tuesday as beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1pc to 33,573.28.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2pc to 4,283.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4pc to 13,276.42.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 3.68pc from 3.69pc late Monday.

In the Asia-Pacific markets on Wednesday morning, stocks strengthened as expectations for stimulus from China and overnight gains on Wall Street boosted the mood.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7pc in the morning.

China’s benchmark equity index rose 0.3pc, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.2pc.

On Tuesday, China reportedly asked the biggest banks to cut deposit rates to boost the economy. Speculation of policy support for the troubled property sector has been lifting those shares over the past week.

Japan was an outlier, with the Nikkei sliding 1.1pc after touching a 33-year high on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar reached its highest since mid-May at $0.6690, extending a rally following another central bank rate increase.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.