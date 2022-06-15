Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of GCM Mining Corp. (the “Corporation”)

GCM Mining Corp.

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

(Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of votes at the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Shareholder’s meeting held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Item Description of Matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) Fixing the number of directors at seven Approved 49,373,903 For

228,895 Against 99.54%

0.46% The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected: Serafino Iacono Approved 43,128,204 For

6,474,595 Withheld 86.95%

13.05% Miguel de la Campa Approved 49,334,382 For

268,417 Withheld 99.46%

0.54% De Lyle Bloomquist Approved 49,338,959 For

263,840 Withheld 99.47%

0.53% Hernan Martinez Approved 49,345,091 For

257,708 Withheld 99.48%

0.52% Robert Metcalfe Approved 42,702,900 For

6,899,899 Withheld 86.09%

13.91% Jaime Perez Branger Approved 49,351,093 For

251,706 Withheld 99.49%

0.51% Belinda Labatte Approved 45,292,319 For

4,310,480 Withheld 91.31%

8.69% Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors Approved 54,569,887 For

210,512 Withheld 99.62%

0.38% Approval and reconfirmation of the Corporation’s Shareholders’ Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent, as more particularly described in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022 Approved 49,342,646 For

260,152 Against 99.48%

0.52%

Dated at the City of Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of June, 2021.

GCM MINING CORP.

“Amanda Fullerton”

________________



Amanda Fullerton

General Counsel & Secretary

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@gcm-mining.com

Story continues











