Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of GCM Mining Corp. (the “Corporation”)
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
(Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)
TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of votes at the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Shareholder’s meeting held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Item
Description of Matter
Outcome
Voted
Voted (%)
Fixing the number of directors at seven
Approved
49,373,903 For
99.54%
The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
Serafino Iacono
Approved
43,128,204 For
86.95%
Miguel de la Campa
Approved
49,334,382 For
99.46%
De Lyle Bloomquist
Approved
49,338,959 For
99.47%
Hernan Martinez
Approved
49,345,091 For
99.48%
Robert Metcalfe
Approved
42,702,900 For
86.09%
Jaime Perez Branger
Approved
49,351,093 For
99.49%
Belinda Labatte
Approved
45,292,319 For
91.31%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors
Approved
54,569,887 For
99.62%
Approval and reconfirmation of the Corporation’s Shareholders’ Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent, as more particularly described in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022
Approved
49,342,646 For
99.48%
Dated at the City of Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of June, 2021.
GCM MINING CORP.
“Amanda Fullerton”
________________
Amanda Fullerton
General Counsel & Secretary
For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com