The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 28 April 2022

Telia Lietuva
·7 min read
Telia Lietuva
Telia Lietuva

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania) Shareholders will be held in Telia Lietuva, AB headquarters, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 28 April 2022. Registration will take place from 12.00 till 12.30.

If on the day of General Meeting of Shareholders, restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in public and closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in General Meeting of Shareholders would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The Company cares about the health of its shareholders and employees thus recommends at first consider possibility to get the General Voting Ballot and participate in advance voting remotely, and only in exceptional case, when there is no other possibility, visit the Company’s office.

The meeting is convened by the initiative of the Board and following the decision of the Board adopted on 31 March 2022.

The General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day is 21 April 2022.

The shareholders’ proprietary rights accounting day is 12 May 2022.

Proposed Agenda:
1. Presentation by the Company’s auditor.
2. Approval of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2021 and presentation of the annual report of the Company for the year 2021.
3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2021.
4. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2021.
5. Regarding the implementation of decisions.

Shareholders who at the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders’ accounting day, i.e. 21 April 2022, are shareholders of the Company will have a right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and having a voting right must bring with him/her a person’s identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Each shareholder shall have a right, in the manner established by law, to authorise another (natural or legal) person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder or shareholders represented by him/her, unless the authorized person's rights are limited by the power of attorney or by law. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by law. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by law. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him/her shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a shareholder's request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the General Meeting, shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail free of charge. The General Voting Ballot on business days also could be obtained at Telia Lietuva, AB, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania in person if all at that time valid safety requirement due to coronavirus are followed. A sample of the General Voting Ballot is also provided on the Company’s website at www.telia.lt under the heading ‘Investors’. The General Voting Ballot, duly filled in and signed by the shareholder or a person, having a voting right, and the document confirming the voting right (if any) must be submitted to the Company in writing not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders by sending them by registered mail to Telia Lietuva, AB, Saltoniškių str. 7A, LT-03501 Vilnius, Lithuania, or by submitting them to the Company on a business day (to the aforementioned address).

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders through electronic means of communication.

A shareholder shall have the right to authorize another person (natural or legal) to participate and vote in the General Meeting of Shareholders on the shareholder’s behalf through electronic communication means. No notarisation of such authorization is required. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the Company on the power of attorney issued through the means of electronic communication by e-mail info@telia.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The power of attorney and notification shall be issued in writing. The power of attorney and notification to the Company shall be signed with the electronic signature but not letters sent via e-mail.

Persons, who at the end of the tenth business day following the General Meeting that will adopt a respective decision, i.e. on 12 May 2022, (rights accounting day) are the shareholders of the Company, shall have proprietary rights.

Each shareholder holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues shall be submitted together with the proposal or, if the decisions do not need to be approved, explanations on each proposed issue of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be presented. A proposal to supplement the agenda must be presented in writing by sending it by registered mail to Telia Lietuva, AB, Saltoniškių str. 7A, LT-03501 Vilnius, Lithuania, or by e-mail info@telia.lt, or by submitting it to the Company on the business days (to the before mentioned address). The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Each shareholder holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proposed draft decisions at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented in writing by sending them by registered mail to Telia Lietuva, AB, Saltoniškių str. 7A, LT-03501 Vilnius, Lithuania, or by e-mail info@telia.lt, or by submitting it to the Company on a business day (to the aforementioned address). The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft resolutions on the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing during the Meeting.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to issues on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders to the Company in advance in writing, by providing the shareholder's (natural or legal person’s) personal identification number, the natural person’s consent to process personal data – personal identification number, in a letter sent by registered mail. The Company undertakes to respond if the questions are received not later than 3 business days before the General Meeting of Shareholders. Generic responses shall be posted on the Company’s website www.telia.lt under the heading ‘Investors’. The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is posted on the Company's website.

The shareholders could get familiarised with the documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting, including draft resolutions, and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as get information regarding execution of the shareholders’ rights at the headquarters of Telia Lietuva, AB, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, or on the Company’s website at www.telia.lt under the heading ‘Investors’.

The total number of the Company’s shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the General Meeting of Shareholders is the same and amounts to 582,613,138. ISIN code of the Company’s shares is LT0000123911.

Additional information is provided by tel.: +370 5 236 7878 and on the web site www.telia.lt.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Soccer fan says 'it's God's plan' as Canadian men seal World Cup qualification on home soil

    Soccer fans could not contain their excitement on Sunday after watching Canada's men's team beat Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored the first three goals, which were followed by a Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute. The Canadian team missed out on World Cup qualification in a loss Thursday in Costa Rica, but fans at Sunday's game say it was a blessing in disguise. Nick Maffeo says he's happy they did not

  • Fiala scores in OT to send Wild to 3-2 win over Avalanche

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s tying goal with 5:27 left in regulation sent the game into overtime. Cam Talbot made 40 saves for Minnesota, extending his own personal win streak to six games.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was