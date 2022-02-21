Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S
Company announcement no 4 2021
Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 3.00pm (CET).
The annual general meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of attending in person or electronically.
Please find attached the agenda and complete proposals.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
