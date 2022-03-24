Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 78 - 24 MARCH 2022

On Thursday 24 March 2022, the annual general meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S was held, see company announcement no. 45 of 18 February 2022.

Adoption of the annual report

The annual general meeting adopted the annual report

Dividend

The Board of Directors’ proposal for the distribution of the results for the year, including the payment of dividend for 2021 of DKK 18.00 per share of DKK 1, was adopted.

Election of members for the Board of Directors

Klaus Nyborg, Johanne Riegels Østergård, Karsten Knudsen, Helle Østergaard Kristiansen and Stephen John Kunzer were re-elected Board members. Robert Hvide Macleod was elected for the vacant seat after Thomas Intrator, who did not wish to run for re-election.

Appointment of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed auditor of the Company.

Remuneration Report

The Company’s Remuneration Report 2021/2022 was approved (indicative ballot).

Treasury shares

The Board of Directors was authorised to arrange for the Company to acquire treasury shares in the period until next year’s annual general meeting at a total nominal value not exceeding 15% of the share capital at the market price applicable at the time of acquisition with a deviation of up to 10%.

Review of proposals

The amendment to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors cf. item F3 on the agenda concerning reduction of share capital was adopted. Not sufficient share capital was represented at the annual general meeting to implement the adopted proposal under item F3 and notice of an extraordinary general meeting where the proposal will be submitted for final adoption was given in connection with the notice of the annual general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting will convene on 6 April 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CEST as a completely electronic extraordinary general meeting.

Before the capital reduction under item F3 can be effected, it is required, in addition to adoption at an extraordinary general meeting, that the Company’s creditors be asked to notify any claim prior to the deadline stipulated by the Danish Companies Act through the IT system of the Danish Business Authority.

After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Klaus Nyborg Chairman and Johanne Riegels Østergård Vice-Chairman.

The Board of Directors thus consists of the following members:

Klaus Nyborg (Chairman)

Johanne Riegels Østergård (Vice-Chairman)

Karsten Knudsen

Helle Østergaard Kristiansen

Stephen John Kunzer

Robert Hvide Macleod

Benedicte Hedengran Wegener (employee representative)

Christina Lerchedahl (employee representative)

Henrik Røjel (employee representative)

The Chairman's report is available at www.norden.com.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3315 0451

