ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 77 - 24 MARCH 2022

Attached as a separate PDF-file please find Chairman of the Board of Directors Klaus Nyborg’s oral report from NORDEN’s annual general meeting, which is held today, 24 March 2022 at 2 p.m. CET.

The Chairman’s report and the accompanying presentation (the presentation is only available in Danish) will also be made available at www.norden.com from approximately 2:10 p.m. CET. A webcast (in Danish) from the annual general meeting will also be made available today after the general meeting.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Board of Directors

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments



