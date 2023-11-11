Annual Friends of MHPL book sale an ultimate win-win event

Donations are now being accepted for the upcoming Friends of the Medicine Hat Public Library Society book sale. This is the time to stock up on reading, listening and watching material for the winter months.

“The Friends of the Library book sale is an important event for the library and the community,” says chief librarian Ken Feser. “It provides extra revenue for the library and provides a new home for our old books that have been removed from our collection. It is also much loved and anticipated by the community. Book sale days are among our busiest days of the year.”

Thousands of books, DVDs and CDs will be available for all levels and interests in the Honor Currie Room and Legion Room, located downstairs at the Medicine Hat Public Library.

Friends of the Library Society raise between $5,000 and $7,000 from the book sale each year, making it an important fundraiser for MHPL, with proceeds used to support programming or to buy materials. Sale items are a mix of library books, CDs and DVDs taken off the library’s shelves and community-donated material.

If you have any gently used books, DVDs or CDs for the book sale, donations are now being accepted during library hours with tables set up on the lower level behind the theatre.

“Beyond raising funds for our public library, the book sale makes reading accessible to all,” said Lisa Galecki, a member of the Friends of the Library Society. “Books and stories take people to new worlds — they entertain and enrich. In past years, readers have been able to find up to five books for a dollar. We have books for kids of all ages, easy readers, teens and young adults, and fiction and non-fiction books. There’s something for everyone, and we always have rare and unexpected treasures.”

Organizers says the sale is a great opportunity to stock up on books for yourself and the readers in your life at low cost.

“It’s also a perfect opportunity to sign up for a library card if you don’t yet have one. Cards are free for city residents thanks to the generous sponsorship of local businesses,” concluded Galecki.

The sale takes place Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about the Medicine Hat Public Library, visit mhpl.info.

Samantha Johnson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News