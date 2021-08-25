Annual Forecast Virtual "Dinner": From Zoom to Doom

Fireside Chat with Niall Ferguson - Renowned Historian Shares Lessons from the Past to Help Guide Investors to Build a Sustainable Future

Fireside Chat with Niall Ferguson - Renowned Historian Shares Lessons from the Past to Help Guide Investors to Build a Sustainable Future

Toronto, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 05 October 2021, CFA Society Toronto will be hosting its first virtual Annual Forecast "Dinner"*. We welcome Niall Ferguson, Internationally Renowned Historian, Academic, Author, and Filmmaker for an intimate fireside chat moderated by Sharon Ranson, President of The Ranson Group Inc.

Niall Ferguson will share his unique perspectives of the world post-pandemic with a lens on what history can teach investors about mitigating future risks as well as identifying post-pandemic investment opportunities, as depicted in his new book Doom.

Immediately following the presentation, Sharon Ranson will join Niall for a fireside chat to discuss topics such as climate change and sustainable finance, cryptocurrencies, monetary theory and impact on interest rates, geopolitical tensions and technological battle lines between the US and China, the power shift between labour and capital, and the rise of populism and threats of war (cyber and physical).





Speakers

Keynote Speaker Niall Ferguson

Internationally Renowned Historian, Academic, Author, and Filmmaker



One of the world’s most accomplished historians and provocative commentators on global politics and economics, Niall Ferguson stands at the crossroads of past, present, and future. As the author of sixteen books, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, and a senior faculty fellow of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard, Ferguson has provided audiences worldwide with unparalleled insight and knowledge. With erudition, eloquence, and humor, Ferguson specializes in putting today’s economic shifts, social changes, and political disruptions into historical perspective, using the past as a roadmap to the future. Moderator Sharon Ranson

President

The Ranson Group



Sharon Ranson is an experienced corporate director with in-depth financial expertise in accounting, capital markets, and investments. She has provided strategic oversight to numerous Boards and Advisory Committees and has also chaired a wide range of Board committees. Her current corporate Board mandates include Sprott Inc., Dorel Industries, IBI Group, Fire and Flower, EFH Holdings, and the City of Toronto Investment Board.



She is also an Advisory Board member of CFA Society Toronto and the NHL Coaches Association. Ms. Ranson is President and Founder of The Ranson Group Inc., a company offering executive coaching to senior leaders and entrepreneurs. She has extensive experience in the Financial Services industry and was a top-ranked Financial Services Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Ranson is an FCPA, FCA, and holds the ICD.D designation. She graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and holds an MBA from York University.



Click here, for more event and speaker information.

Interviews and Media Passes

Interviews will be granted based on availability and by appointment.

To schedule an interview or secure a media pass, please contact us by 15 September 2021

