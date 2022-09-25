Annual Fall Parade of Homes is underway

Chapel Hill
·3 min read

“New idea” model homes are open at Chapel Hill, featuring some of the latest design trends, colors, materials, and products on display. Tour these homes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily as the Fall Parade continues.

Chapel Hill’s newest featured model home is the Adriana EX reverse 1½-story by Washam Homes at 17312 Bradshaw (parade entry #166). This home has over 3,100 square feet of dazzling sophistication. Base pricing begins in the upper $500,000s plus lot. An available reproduction of this plan is available at 17337 Richards St. with 30-day delivery, priced at $759,000.

Other featured model homes include Doyle Construction’s Arcadia 1½-story award-winning plan, featuring four bedrooms plus an activity loft and first-floor den at 17325 Bradshaw St. Base pricing begins in the low $600,000s plus lot.

New Mark Homes presents their Timberland Reverse Expanded plan at 17309 Bradshaw St. with over 3,000 finished square feet (parade entry #165). Base pricing starts at $500,000 plus lot.

Suma Design Inc. showcases its award-winning Santa Claire R3 reverse 1½-story at 17317 Bradshaw St. (parade entry #167), which emphasizes a mid-century contemporary vibe. Pricing from the mid-$800,000s, including the lot.

Don Julian Builders sets high standards with their award-winning Brentwood II reverse model home (parade entry #164) in a soft contemporary finish. Pricing is in the $800,000s, including the lot, and can be seen at 17305 Bradshaw St.

Chapel Hill’s available new home inventory is on the rise. Many homes offer 30 to 90-day completion. Comerio Homes has two ranch reverse and two 1½-story plans under construction, all of which can be completed by the end of the year. Pricing ranges from the upper $600,000s to the low $700,000s.

C&M Builders is featuring their Wetherford 1½-story as parade entry #170. The five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom award-winning plan, located at 17401 Gillette St. and priced at $799,800, offers a 45-day estimated completion.

James Engle is the general contractor on a brand-new reverse 1½-story plan called the Kelly EX, parade entry #168. Located at 17317 Umbra St. and priced in the lower $800,000s, the home features a courtyard side-entry garage and a walkout basement adjacent to greenspace.

Washam Homes is introducing its new Liam plan as parade entry #171, a ranch layout with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home also includes a covered patio and is located at 17404 Gillette St., priced in the upper $600,000s.

Bickimer Homes has released their Eastwood EX ranch model home for sale at 17321 Bradshaw St., priced at $745,874 The home features a walkout basement that is ready to finish and a screened, covered deck. Bickimer Homes is offering a Fall Parade special: $10,000 off a finished basement option of more than 500 square feet, applicable on contracts through October 9, 2022.

Stop by Chapel Hill to explore the latest in villa living, featuring limited maintenance opportunities and floor plans constructed by James Engle Custom Homes and Hilmann Homes. Base pricing begins in the $400,000s plus lot. Visit parade entries #172 at 13452 W. 174th Pl. and #173 located at 13460 W. 174th Pl. to tour these homes in-person.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$600,000s to mid-$900,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, mid-to-upper $500,000s

Location: Noland Street at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Single-family sales and information office, 17305 Bradshaw Street. Villa information office at 13452 W. 174th Place.

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken, 913-278-1010.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas

Latest Stories

  • FOREX-Euro, sterling plunge on dour business activity data, UK mini-budget

    * Euro hits fresh 20-year low vs dollar * Sterling falls to new 37-year trough * Dollar index is at 20-year high * Dollar/yen higher on the day, but markets still cautious (Adds new comment, FX table, byline, NEW YORK dateline; bullets, updates prices) By Joice Alves and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The euro and sterling plummeted to fresh 20-year and 37-year lows against a surging U.S. dollar on Friday after surveys showed the downturn in business activity across the euro zone and Britain accelerated this month and the economies were likely entering a recession. Also weighing on sterling, Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced tax cuts and household and corporate support measures and the UK debt office laid out plans for 72 billion pounds ($79.74 billion) of additional issuance for this financial year to fund the stimulus.

  • Shocking moment huge insect invasion sweeps town

    Shocking footage has captured the moment an enormous insect invasion swept the streets of a town and covered it all in white.The hair-raising spectacle was spotted in the city of Yuanjiang, located in Hunan Province in southern China, and was filmed by an unnamed witness.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Kyle Dubas on future with Maple Leafs: 'I have to be held the most accountable'

    TORONTO — Kyle Dubas knows the clock is ticking. Signed to a five-year contract when he took the reins as Maple Leafs general manager at age 32 in the spring of 2018, Dubas has helped lay the groundwork for the franchise to reach unparalleled regular-season success. Records have been broken and individual achievements celebrated. The playoffs, of course, have been another matter entirely. Minus a deal to remain in Toronto beyond the 2022-23 campaign, the GM said on the eve of training camp he ta

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming. Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August. When games air nationally, it also means other networks can't do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team's regi