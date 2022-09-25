Annual Fall Parade of Homes is underway

“New idea” model homes are open at Chapel Hill, featuring some of the latest design trends, colors, materials, and products on display. Tour these homes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily as the Fall Parade continues.

Chapel Hill’s newest featured model home is the Adriana EX reverse 1½-story by Washam Homes at 17312 Bradshaw (parade entry #166). This home has over 3,100 square feet of dazzling sophistication. Base pricing begins in the upper $500,000s plus lot. An available reproduction of this plan is available at 17337 Richards St. with 30-day delivery, priced at $759,000.

Other featured model homes include Doyle Construction’s Arcadia 1½-story award-winning plan, featuring four bedrooms plus an activity loft and first-floor den at 17325 Bradshaw St. Base pricing begins in the low $600,000s plus lot.

New Mark Homes presents their Timberland Reverse Expanded plan at 17309 Bradshaw St. with over 3,000 finished square feet (parade entry #165). Base pricing starts at $500,000 plus lot.

Suma Design Inc. showcases its award-winning Santa Claire R3 reverse 1½-story at 17317 Bradshaw St. (parade entry #167), which emphasizes a mid-century contemporary vibe. Pricing from the mid-$800,000s, including the lot.

Don Julian Builders sets high standards with their award-winning Brentwood II reverse model home (parade entry #164) in a soft contemporary finish. Pricing is in the $800,000s, including the lot, and can be seen at 17305 Bradshaw St.

Chapel Hill’s available new home inventory is on the rise. Many homes offer 30 to 90-day completion. Comerio Homes has two ranch reverse and two 1½-story plans under construction, all of which can be completed by the end of the year. Pricing ranges from the upper $600,000s to the low $700,000s.

C&M Builders is featuring their Wetherford 1½-story as parade entry #170. The five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom award-winning plan, located at 17401 Gillette St. and priced at $799,800, offers a 45-day estimated completion.

James Engle is the general contractor on a brand-new reverse 1½-story plan called the Kelly EX, parade entry #168. Located at 17317 Umbra St. and priced in the lower $800,000s, the home features a courtyard side-entry garage and a walkout basement adjacent to greenspace.

Washam Homes is introducing its new Liam plan as parade entry #171, a ranch layout with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home also includes a covered patio and is located at 17404 Gillette St., priced in the upper $600,000s.

Bickimer Homes has released their Eastwood EX ranch model home for sale at 17321 Bradshaw St., priced at $745,874 The home features a walkout basement that is ready to finish and a screened, covered deck. Bickimer Homes is offering a Fall Parade special: $10,000 off a finished basement option of more than 500 square feet, applicable on contracts through October 9, 2022.

Stop by Chapel Hill to explore the latest in villa living, featuring limited maintenance opportunities and floor plans constructed by James Engle Custom Homes and Hilmann Homes. Base pricing begins in the $400,000s plus lot. Visit parade entries #172 at 13452 W. 174th Pl. and #173 located at 13460 W. 174th Pl. to tour these homes in-person.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$600,000s to mid-$900,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, mid-to-upper $500,000s

Location: Noland Street at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Single-family sales and information office, 17305 Bradshaw Street. Villa information office at 13452 W. 174th Place.

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken, 913-278-1010.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas