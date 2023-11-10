Annual “Egg Nog Jog” returning to Albion Hills Conservation Park

Caledon residents are invited to run some merry miles with friends and family.

On December 3, the C3 Canadian Cross Training Club (C3) will host its annual C3 Nuvo Iron Egg Nog Jog. It’s a Christmas-themed five and 10-kilometre running race that’s being held at the Albion Hills Conservation Park.

Race kit pickup opens at 9:15 a.m. and closes at 10:45 a.m. which is 15 minutes before the race’s 11 a.m. start.

The race features a mass start, with all five and 10-kilometre runners starting together. Those with a dog, and/or a baby in a stroller, are welcome to bring them along for the race.

The race course will be closed off so there are no cars, and was designed to be as flat as possible. It features many places where runners will cross paths, so friends with different paces can still see each other as they make their way through the race. Runners doing the 10-kilometre race will be doing the same five-kilometre loop twice. The final 400 metres of the race will send runners through a festively-decorated area full of lights.

There is a chalet close to the race’s finishing line where runners can gather after to warm up, socialize, get their awards, and have refreshments.

All racers will receive a signature Egg Nog Jog hat and finisher’s medal, which C3 changes up each year to keep things interesting.

C3 Coach Barrie Shepley is the race’s director, and said there will be a donation made from race entry costs to the Caron Shepley Animal Foundation.

Caron was Shepley’s wife and passed away in September after a battle with cancer. She had a lifelong passion for animals and worked on her foundation for decades. She raised over $800,000 for animals in her life, and the Egg Nog Jog will be the latest fundraiser in an effort to raise over $1 million through her foundation.

Shepley said each year, C3 puts tons of effort into the Egg Nog Jog, creating a fun and memorable experience for all who attend.

Racers will be able to access photo memories of the event, as C3 volunteer photographer Trent Dilkie will be taking snapshots all through the race.

Story continues

Those interested in participating in the race can visit the following link: c3online.ca/events/eggnog-jog.

Any questions about the event can be emailed to barrie@personalbest.ca.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen