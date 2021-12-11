Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).
The following 129 securities will be added to the Index:
Exchange
Ticker
Company
Nasdaq
BTX
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
LXRX
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
CRIS
Curis, Inc.
Nasdaq
HBIO
Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
Nasdaq
EYPT
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
MTEM
Molecular Templates, Inc.
Nasdaq
VIRX
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
AVXL
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Nasdaq
INFI
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
HROW
Harrow Health, Inc.
Nasdaq
TNXP
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Nasdaq
CMRX
Chimerix, Inc.
Nasdaq
ADMA
ADMA Biologics Inc
Nasdaq
SESN
Sesen Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
CLSD
Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
Nasdaq
PRQR
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Nasdaq
ALPN
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
ACRS
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
NVCR
NovoCure Limited
Nasdaq
MRUS
Merus N.V.
Nasdaq
OCX
Oncocyte Corporation
Nasdaq
CRVS
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
LPTX
Leap Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
OBSV
ObsEva SA
Nasdaq
MBIO
Mustang Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
OPTN
OptiNose, Inc.
Nasdaq
SLDB
Solid Biosciences Inc.
Nasdaq
NRXP
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
EOLS
Evolus, Inc.
Nasdaq
COGT
Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
MREO
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Nasdaq
AQST
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
EVLO
Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
VRCA
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq
GRTS
Gritstone bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
INBX
Inhibrx, Inc.
Nasdaq
BCYC
Bicycle Therapeutics plc
Nasdaq
CDAK
Codiak BioSciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
MIRM
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
IMPL
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.
Nasdaq
MORF
Morphic Holding, Inc.
Nasdaq
OYST
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
Nasdaq
ETNB
89bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
PHAT
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
FDMT
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
CVAC
CureVac N.V.
Nasdaq
HRMY
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq
VTRS
Viatris Inc.
Nasdaq
QSI
Quantum-Si Incorporated
Nasdaq
PMVP
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
KYMR
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
NAUT
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Nasdaq
DYN
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
CCCC
C4 Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
HUMA
Humacyte, Inc.
Nasdaq
ATHA
Athira Pharma, Inc.
Nasdaq
LABP
Landos Biopharma, Inc.
Nasdaq
TSHA
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
Nasdaq
ONCR
Oncorus, Inc.
Nasdaq
PRAX
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
Nasdaq
CMPS
COMPASS Pathways Plc
Nasdaq
PRLD
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated
Nasdaq
BOLT
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
ABCM
Abcam plc
Nasdaq
STTK
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Nasdaq
KRON
Kronos Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
ALGS
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
AVIR
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
OLMA
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
SBTX
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
MRVI
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq
BCAB
BioAtla, Inc.
Nasdaq
GRCL
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.
Nasdaq
KNTE
Kinnate Biopharma Inc.
Nasdaq
SEER
Seer, Inc.
Nasdaq
ME
23andMe Holding Co.
Nasdaq
KMPH
KemPharm, Inc.
Nasdaq
BVS
Bioventus Inc.
Nasdaq
SNSE
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
SABS
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
VOR
Vor Biopharma Inc.
Nasdaq
ABCL
AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Nasdaq
CGEM
Cullinan Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq
DBTX
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
CNTB
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited
Nasdaq
SANA
Sana Biotechnology, Inc.
Nasdaq
ACHL
Achilles Therapeutics plc
Nasdaq
IKNA
Ikena Oncology, Inc.
Nasdaq
TERN
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
EWTX
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
RXRX
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
RXDX
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
TIL
Instil Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
DSGN
Design Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
BMEA
Biomea Fusion, Inc.
Nasdaq
RAIN
Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq
ATAI
ATAI Life Sciences N.V.
Nasdaq
CADL
Candel Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
HOWL
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
TALS
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
CYT
Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
OMIC
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Nasdaq
DNAY
Codex DNA, Inc.
Nasdaq
CNTA
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc
Nasdaq
IMGO
Imago BioSciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
IPSC
Century Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
SERA
Sera Prognostics, Inc.
Nasdaq
RANI
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
Nasdaq
VERV
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
DAWN
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
JANX
Janux Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
TKNO
Alpha Teknova, Inc.
Nasdaq
GLUE
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
RPID
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
Nasdaq
AVTE
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
ERAS
Erasca, Inc.
Nasdaq
TNYA
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
ICVX
Icosavax, Inc.
Nasdaq
IMRX
Immuneering Corporation
Nasdaq
RLYB
Rallybio Corporation
Nasdaq
GRPH
Graphite Bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
ABOS
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
LYEL
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.
Nasdaq
ABSI
Absci Corporation
Nasdaq
NUVL
Nuvalent, Inc.
Nasdaq
OMGA
Omega Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
CRBU
Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
MXCT
MaxCyte, Inc.
Nasdaq
BLU
BELLUS Health Inc.
As a result of the reconstitution, the following 21 securities will be removed from the Index:
Exchange
Ticker
Company
Nasdaq
MNOV
MediciNova, Inc.
Nasdaq
ASMB
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
CNCE
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
ARDX
Ardelyx, Inc.
Nasdaq
CALA
Calithera Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
XBIT
XBiotech Inc.
Nasdaq
KALA
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
VYGR
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
ODT
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
VYNE
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
Nasdaq
UBX
Unity Biotechnology, Inc.
Nasdaq
OSMT
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Nasdaq
ORTX
Orchard Therapeutics plc
Nasdaq
KLDO
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
Nasdaq
BCEL
Atreca, Inc.
Nasdaq
APRE
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
Nasdaq
FUSN
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nasdaq
INZY
Inozyme Pharma, Inc.
Nasdaq
TSVTV
2seventy bio, Inc.
Nasdaq
ANIP
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Nasdaq
DRNA
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
