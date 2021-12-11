Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 129 securities will be added to the Index:

Exchange

Ticker

Company

Nasdaq

BTX

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

CRIS

Curis, Inc.

Nasdaq

HBIO

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Nasdaq

EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

MTEM

Molecular Templates, Inc.

Nasdaq

VIRX

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Nasdaq

INFI

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

HROW

Harrow Health, Inc.

Nasdaq

TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Nasdaq

CMRX

Chimerix, Inc.

Nasdaq

ADMA

ADMA Biologics Inc

Nasdaq

SESN

Sesen Bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

CLSD

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Nasdaq

PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Nasdaq

ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

NVCR

NovoCure Limited

Nasdaq

MRUS

Merus N.V.

Nasdaq

OCX

Oncocyte Corporation

Nasdaq

CRVS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

LPTX

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

OBSV

ObsEva SA

Nasdaq

MBIO

Mustang Bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

OPTN

OptiNose, Inc.

Nasdaq

SLDB

Solid Biosciences Inc.

Nasdaq

NRXP

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

EOLS

Evolus, Inc.

Nasdaq

COGT

Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Nasdaq

AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

EVLO

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nasdaq

GRTS

Gritstone bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

INBX

Inhibrx, Inc.

Nasdaq

BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Nasdaq

CDAK

Codiak BioSciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

IMPL

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.

Nasdaq

MORF

Morphic Holding, Inc.

Nasdaq

OYST

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Nasdaq

ETNB

89bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

CVAC

CureVac N.V.

Nasdaq

HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.

Nasdaq

VTRS

Viatris Inc.

Nasdaq

QSI

Quantum-Si Incorporated

Nasdaq

PMVP

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

NAUT

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Nasdaq

DYN

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

CCCC

C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

HUMA

Humacyte, Inc.

Nasdaq

ATHA

Athira Pharma, Inc.

Nasdaq

LABP

Landos Biopharma, Inc.

Nasdaq

TSHA

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Nasdaq

ONCR

Oncorus, Inc.

Nasdaq

PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.

Nasdaq

CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Plc

Nasdaq

PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated

Nasdaq

BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

ABCM

Abcam plc

Nasdaq

STTK

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Nasdaq

KRON

Kronos Bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

ALGS

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

AVIR

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

SBTX

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.

Nasdaq

BCAB

BioAtla, Inc.

Nasdaq

GRCL

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.

Nasdaq

KNTE

Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Nasdaq

SEER

Seer, Inc.

Nasdaq

ME

23andMe Holding Co.

Nasdaq

KMPH

KemPharm, Inc.

Nasdaq

BVS

Bioventus Inc.

Nasdaq

SNSE

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

VOR

Vor Biopharma Inc.

Nasdaq

ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Nasdaq

CGEM

Cullinan Oncology, Inc.

Nasdaq

DBTX

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

CNTB

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Nasdaq

SANA

Sana Biotechnology, Inc.

Nasdaq

ACHL

Achilles Therapeutics plc

Nasdaq

IKNA

Ikena Oncology, Inc.

Nasdaq

TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

RXDX

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

TIL

Instil Bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

DSGN

Design Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

BMEA

Biomea Fusion, Inc.

Nasdaq

RAIN

Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Nasdaq

ATAI

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.

Nasdaq

CADL

Candel Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

TALS

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

CYT

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

OMIC

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Nasdaq

DNAY

Codex DNA, Inc.

Nasdaq

CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc

Nasdaq

IMGO

Imago BioSciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

IPSC

Century Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

SERA

Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Nasdaq

RANI

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Nasdaq

VERV

Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

JANX

Janux Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

TKNO

Alpha Teknova, Inc.

Nasdaq

GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

RPID

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.

Nasdaq

AVTE

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

ERAS

Erasca, Inc.

Nasdaq

TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

ICVX

Icosavax, Inc.

Nasdaq

IMRX

Immuneering Corporation

Nasdaq

RLYB

Rallybio Corporation

Nasdaq

GRPH

Graphite Bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

ABOS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Nasdaq

ABSI

Absci Corporation

Nasdaq

NUVL

Nuvalent, Inc.

Nasdaq

OMGA

Omega Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

CRBU

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

MXCT

MaxCyte, Inc.

Nasdaq

BLU

BELLUS Health Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 21 securities will be removed from the Index:

Exchange

Ticker

Company

Nasdaq

MNOV

MediciNova, Inc.

Nasdaq

ASMB

Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

CNCE

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

ARDX

Ardelyx, Inc.

Nasdaq

CALA

Calithera Biosciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

XBIT

XBiotech Inc.

Nasdaq

KALA

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

ODT

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

Nasdaq

UBX

Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

Nasdaq

OSMT

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Nasdaq

ORTX

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Nasdaq

KLDO

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.

Nasdaq

BCEL

Atreca, Inc.

Nasdaq

APRE

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Nasdaq

FUSN

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nasdaq

INZY

Inozyme Pharma, Inc.

Nasdaq

TSVTV

2seventy bio, Inc.

Nasdaq

ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nasdaq

DRNA

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

