Annual 'Buddy Up' campaign aims to get men talking about mental health

·4 min read
The Centre for Suicide Prevention is asking men to check in on their friends during the month of June to help raise awareness of their 'Buddy Up' campaign. (Centre for Suicide Prevention - image credit)
The Centre for Suicide Prevention is asking men to check in on their friends during the month of June to help raise awareness of their 'Buddy Up' campaign. (Centre for Suicide Prevention - image credit)

Men in Alberta are dying by suicide at a rate three times higher than women — an alarming statistic that the Centre for Suicide Prevention (CSP) hopes to highlight in a June campaign.

Middle-aged men, between 40 and 60, are at the highest risk.

Of the 603 people who died by suicide in Alberta in 2021, 457 were men, according to data compiled by the Calgary-based CSP.

"Men are expected to really endure pain or hardship without really showing our feelings or complaining," said Akash Asif, external relations director with the CSP, in an interview with the Calgary Eyeopener.

"So due to these expectations, men are often less likely than women to seek help when they are struggling. Additionally, men as a group are more likely than women to lose relationships over time as well, often because we prioritize career and financial success."

To draw awareness to the issue, the CSP created the "Buddy Up" campaign in 2020, which asks men to have conversations with their "buddies" to find out how they're doing and support them if they're struggling.

The campaign is informed by men — with both an advisory committee and all-male focus groups — and runs all through June.

"Men recognize there is an issue and want to be a part of the solution," Asif said.

"Although guys may not be willing to ask for help for themselves, they are willing to provide support for buddies and keep their buddies safe."

Centre for Suicide Prevention
Centre for Suicide Prevention

The CSP is offering several educational resources for "Buddy Up" participants, including a four-step guide. It encourages men to pay attention, start a conversation, keep it going and stick to their role.

"Be courageous enough to ask someone how they're doing…. It can get very awkward very quickly if someone tells you that they may not be doing well. So it's important to keep that conversation, ask questions directly, not be judgmental," Asif said.

"We're not counsellors, we are friends. So it's about connecting that person to the appropriate resources, such as the crisis line or other supports."

Of the 56,440 people who contacted Calgary Distress Centre crisis supports last year — including its phone, text, chat and email services – about half identified suicide as their top concern.

Already in 2022, they're seeing an eight per cent increase in suicide-related contacts versus the same time last year.

"We know it has been a difficult few years for people, with the pandemic and the stress and isolation that came with it, other recent events around the world and increasing costs causing a lot of financial stress," Mike Velthuis Kroeze, director of programs and performance for the Distress Centre, said in an email.

"[Suicide is] a difficult topic and many people, especially men, have a hard time bringing it up. You don't have to be a therapist or solve their problems, but being there for them, listening and connecting them to help like [the] Distress Centre may save their life."

'It's costing them their lives'

The campaign resonated with Brady Edwards, 27, an Alberta Utilities Commission worker in Calgary.

He became a "Buddy Up" champion back in 2020 after Asif, his friend, brought him to an information session. Having faced struggles with depression and anxiety himself, the goal of the campaign spoke to him.

"I think there's even still this masculine thinking that men can't talk about their feelings or can't talk about what's bothering them, and it's costing them their lives, and I think that's tragic," he said.

Now, Edwards tries to start conversations with his friends if he notices a change in their mental health. The campaign poster hangs in his office, and it reminds him of how to proceed.

"You're a friend and not a therapist. I think that's a huge point because you're meant to talk. You're meant to talk about what's bothering you and [get] it off the chest," he said.

Centre for Suicide Prevention
Centre for Suicide Prevention

Although those conversations have been harder to facilitate over the last two years as a result of the pandemic, Edwards said he believes it's getting easier to talk about how you're doing.

"We've all had a tough time. So let's talk about it and let's share our experiences."

The CSP is holding an online information session Thursday — for men and women — to answer questions from those interested in participating in this year's campaign.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Métis youth swimmer becomes 1st transgender male to compete in Manitoba

    Kahnay Johnson is breaking barriers in the Manitoba swim world by being the first transgender male to compete in the province. On May 7, the 15-year-old Métis swimmer and member of the St. James Seals Swim Club officially competed in the male category in the Bison Sprint Invitational Meet hosted by the University of Manitoba Bisons swim team in Winnipeg. "It was really cool, it was a little scary, but I think everything's a little scary [the] first time around," he said. Kahnay ended up with som

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — China withdrew as host of soccer's 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.” The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year. China's withdrawal

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Once a castoff, Panthers' Verhaeghe now playing a starring role in NHL playoffs

    From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs