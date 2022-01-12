Annual Awards Ceremony and Convention Online 2022 - Experior Financial Inc.

Experior Financial Group
·2 min read

As always, Experior Financial Inc. sums up the results of the year and organizes an award ceremony for valuable employees and will also hold a gala from 10 to 12 February 2022. The event will be held online, so anyone from all over North America can join.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is excited to announce plans for the upcoming online awards and convention on February 10-12, 2022. This year's event has been named Your Legacy Starts Now and will be open to attendees across North America.

In previous years, Experior's Annual Convention had been held in person. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Experior has chosen to play it safe again with another online convention this year that is sure to excite its Associates. An estimated 700-900 attendees are expected to be in attendance for this online convention, and the company has lined up a great keynote speaker for this event.

Award-winning entrepreneur and author Kendal Netmaker will be joining the event on Saturday, February 12, at 11 a.m. ET. He will be sharing his story of being from the Sweetgrass First Nation and being raised by a single mother to becoming a successful entrepreneur. A story that will surely touch and impact all attendees.

Along with Kendal Netmaker, there will be a speaking line-up of Experior's Top Leaders. This event is over three days and will be packed full of stories, tips, and tricks to help inspire and motivate company team members. This event is in part sponsored by some of Experior's valued partner companies. Below they are listed in order of their contribution level.

Platinum Plus Sponsors

SSQ, La Capitale, Beneva

Platinum Sponsors

CPP a Foresters Company

IA Industrial Alliance

Assumption Life

Gold Sponsors

Desjardins

Edge Benefits

Green Shield

Faithlife Financial

Silver Sponsor

Empire

Bronze Sponsors

Travelance

Magnes

EQ Bank

Experior Financial Group's Co-Founders, CEO, Jamie Prickett and President, Lee-Ann Prickett will be presenting awards and speaking at Your Legacy Starts Now. The feedback from last year's convention was great, and the company hopes that this upcoming convention will be enjoyed by all, especially with the addition of a keynote speaker.

This event is meant to recognize Associates who have reached amazing milestones throughout 2021. It allows for the company to give recognition to those who have worked hard, stood out and continue to be invaluable to Experior Financial Group. Although not in person, Experior hopes the recognition is special and gives Associates the chance to be elevated in front of their peers, teammates, and fellow leaders within the company.

For more information on attending this event, Your Legacy Starts Now Online Convention and Awards, please visit this link to purchase a ticket. Event attendees will learn how successful Experior Associates can be in this 22 trillion-dollar industry.

Media Contact

Joanna St.Jacques

Marketing Director

(519) 826-0770 ext.122

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


