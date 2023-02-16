Announcing Innovative New Tech Industry Event Channel Fusion Expo, Taking Place June 7-9 in Charlotte, NC

Channel Fusion

The multi-experiential conference and tradeshow will fuse all aspects of the telecom/cloud, IT services and communications hardware channel

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Channel Fusion Expo, poised to become the premiere tradeshow for the telecom/cloud, IT services, and communications hardware channel, will hold its inaugural event at the Charlotte Convention Center on June 7-9, 2023.



Delivered in partnership by Convey Services, a leading channel content solution provider, and MCI USA, a global engagement and marketing agency, the event will bring together channel sales agents, VARs, and MSPs, along with service providers, TSBs (tech solutions brokers), TSPs (tech solutions providers), distributors, and IT technology suppliers in one, must-attend live and virtual experience.

“Channel Fusion represents a much-needed change in how technology events are delivered by creating a new and unique journey for technology sellers and their providers,” says Carolyn Bradfield, CEO & Founder of Convey. “The focus of the event is to accelerate connections and forge new partnerships while creating channels for participants to share their expertise and craft new strategies to grow their businesses.”

“This new event evolved from the highly successful all-virtual Cloud Conventions events in 2020 and 2021,” says Shawn Pierce, President of Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives at MCI USA. “Cloud Conventions provided an enhanced virtual experience, superior content, and extended engagement during the height of the pandemic. We have retained these best-in-class virtual event elements and combined them with our innovative live event experiences to maximize the value of Channel Fusion.”

An advisory panel of industry leaders including agents, service providers, and channel sellers, will help guide content strategy, engagement activities, and programming to ensure a unique and meaningful experience. Attendees can make purposeful connections, generate ideas, and explore real-world strategies in a collaborative environment comprising over forty educational sessions and leading exhibitors.

Story continues

Education Session Preview:

How to Open the Conversation About Cybersecurity

Steering the Ship Through the Waters of a Turbulent Industry (5 Principals to Prepare for the Unknown)

The Top 5 Digital Transformation Solutions Your Customers Will Implement in 2023

When and If to Diversify Your Financial Model

The Elevator Ride to the “Next Level” in Your Business



Networking & Interactive Discussions:

Knowledge Bar: Intimate group discussions

Learning Lab: Real-life case studies, workshops, and solutions

Smart Meetings: Matchmaking program for attendees and exhibitors to advance business opportunities

Channel Accelerator: Connecting attendees to unique providers with innovative solutions in the channel

Ticket Types & Registration

Just Announced: Beginning in February, a series of free virtual pre-event workshops will be led by industry professionals as a preview of what attendees will experience in Charlotte in June. View schedule, topics, and register (registration for workshops includes a discount off tickets to the live event).

For exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, email: paul@semplemedia.com or visit channelfusionexpo.com.

Speaker applications are now open – Call for Speakers.

ABOUT MCI – MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. www.wearemci.com

MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. www.wearemci.com/en-us

For more information, please contact:

Jim Forlenza

Senior Vice President, SEM&I

jim.forlenza@wearemci.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com







