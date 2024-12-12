Who are the announcers for the TGL? Meet the broadcast crew

The new primetime golf league, TGL, is less than a month away from its inaugural competition in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. On Thursday, ESPN announced Scott Van Pelt, Marty Smith and Matt Barrie would comprise the telecast team for the broadcasts.

The league, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 7, 2025, at the Sofi Center.

Van Pelt will host the pre-match and intermission segments from the SportsCenter studio in Washington, D.C. Barrie will call the action from the broadcast booth within SoFi Center, TGL’s custom-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Smith will be a roving reporter with access to the golfers, team ownership and celebrities in attendance at SoFi Center.

“Scott, Matt, and Marty have years of experience working together on ESPN’s annual coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship, as well as on SportsCenter and other programming,” Mike McQuade, ESPN's Executive Vice President of Sports Production, said in a release. “They will make a strong team and we’re looking forward to the debut on January 7.”

Throughout the season, fans will be able to watch every shot live on ESPN or ESPN2, and via ESPN+, including the first seven matches on ESPN and 16 in prime time. Additionally, ABC will air the TGL presented by SoFi Season Preview Special on Sunday, Jan. 5, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the league, teams and technology powering the TGL.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Who are the announcers for the TGL on ESPN? Meet the broadcast crew