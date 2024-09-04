Announcers set for Bears vs. Titans Week 1 opener

The Chicago Bears will host the Tennessee Titans to open the 2024 NFL season, which kicks off a new chapter as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams makes his NFL regular-season debut.

The Bears’ Week 1 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter).

Chicago is coming off a 7-10 season, where they showed progress at the end of the season. The defense was one of the better units in the league since the acquisition of Montez Sweat at the trade deadline, and they look poised to be a top-10 unit this season. Meanwhile, the Bears moved on from quarterback Justin Fields and drafted Williams with the first overall pick. They also continued to build around him with the additions of fellow rookie Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift, joining the likes of DJ Moore and Cole Kmet.

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) gestures after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside (11) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off a 7-10 season, where they fired head coach Mike Vrabel at season's end and hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to replace him. On offense, the Titans lost star running back Derrick Henry in free agency, and replacing him will be no easy feat. It also puts pressure on second-year quarterback Will Levis. But the defense added some key pieces, including cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, as well as safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams and linebacker Ernest Jones.

While many have Chicago penciled in as the victors, this won't be an easy win against a Tennessee squad that strengthened their defense and is looking to flourish under new leadership. But the Bears have made strides under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, where they're looking to start Year 3 on a high note following an exciting offseason.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Announcers set for Bears vs. Titans Week 1 opener