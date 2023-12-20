Announcers set for Bears vs. Cardinals Week 16 game

The Chicago Bears (5-9) will host the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) on Christmas Eve in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, where Chicago is looking to bounce back after a brutal loss.

The Bears’ Week 16 game will air on FOX at 3:25 p.m. CT. The television commentators for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a devastating 20-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (9-5), where Chicago blew another fourth-quarter lead which ended their two-game winning streak. The Bears defense had a dominant effort, but the offense managed just 10 points and couldn’t find a rhythm.

Meanwhile, Arizona is coming off a rough 45-29 division loss to the San Francisco 49ers (11-3). Kyler Murray tossed his first interception in his last 96 passes, and he finished with two picks on the day. The Cardinals offense did find success on the ground, rushing for 234 yards on a top-ranked San Francisco run defense. But the 49ers, currently the NFC’s top seed, proved to be too much.

The Bears are 3-2 in the past five games, and they’re are plenty of jobs still on the line heading into an important offseason. Can Chicago take care of business against a struggling Arizona squad just in time for Christmas?

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire