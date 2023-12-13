Announcers set for Bears vs. Browns Week 15 game

The Chicago Bears (5-8) will face the Cleveland Browns (8-5) on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, where Chicago is looking for their third consecutive win.

The Bears’ Week 15 game will air on FOX at 12 p.m. CT. The television commentators for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline).

Chicago is coming off a statement 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions (9-4), which marked their second consecutive NFC North win. The Bears defense once again dominated Jared Goff, the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection flourished and Chicago was able to close out the game this time around.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off an impressive 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5), snapping a two-game losing streak. Joe Flacco is the fourth starting quarterback of the season for the Browns, and he had a strong showing with 311 passing yards and three touchdowns. Cleveland’s defense stifled Jacksonville’s run game and sacked Trevor Lawrence four times.

The Bears are 3-1 in the past four games, and they’re officially “in the hunt” for the postseason. Can they keep it going with another statement win on the road against a dominant Browns team? We’ll soon see.

