Media are invited to attend a virtual announcement where the winning design for the new national monument will be revealed

GATINEAU, QC, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will join representatives from the LGBT Purge Fund and members of the design team to participate in the virtual announcement of the winning design for the LGBTQ2+ National Monument, to be built in Ottawa.

Representatives of the design team will present images and a video of the design concept.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 4:00 p.m. ET on March 23, 2022.

DATE:

Thursday, March 24, 2022

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Virtual

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

