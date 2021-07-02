Annotated solutions for Prize 28,482

Across

1 slippage SLIP + PAGE

5 pastis SIT/SAP (rev)

9 rachitic CHAIR (anag) + TIC

10 Attila A<TT>IL + A(rea)

12 Mobius strip MOB + U(nited) in SPIRITS (anag)

15 noter NOT ER

17 on message ON<(ru)M>ES + SAGE

18 Tarragona TA-R<RAG/ON>A

19 oasis O + AS IS

20 Sagittarius GUITARISTS + A (anag)

24,8 brandy snap BRAND + PANSY (rev)

25 additive ADDI(c)TIVE

27 eyesight I cite (hom)

Down

1 shrimp nets H(uman)R(esources) in TEMPS/IN (anag) + S(econds)

2 incubatory IN CUBA + TORY

3 poilu OIL in UP (rev)

4 Gainsborough GAINS + BOROUGH

6 antipasto OPT/A(g)AINST (anag)

7,26 trip switch TRIPS + WITCH

11 from day to day cryptic def [Robin Day & Doris Day]

13 wassailing SAW (rev) + SAILING

14 persistent PER<SISTE(r)/N(ew)>T

16 rhapsodic H(earts) in RAP’S + ODIC

21 Aries (c)ARIES

22 ebbs (j)EB B(u)S(h)

23 rani (i)RAN(I)

