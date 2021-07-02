Annotated solutions for Prize 28,482
Across
1 slippage SLIP + PAGE
5 pastis SIT/SAP (rev)
9 rachitic CHAIR (anag) + TIC
10 Attila A<TT>IL + A(rea)
12 Mobius strip MOB + U(nited) in SPIRITS (anag)
15 noter NOT ER
17 on message ON<(ru)M>ES + SAGE
18 Tarragona TA-R<RAG/ON>A
19 oasis O + AS IS
20 Sagittarius GUITARISTS + A (anag)
24,8 brandy snap BRAND + PANSY (rev)
25 additive ADDI(c)TIVE
27 eyesight I cite (hom)
Down
1 shrimp nets H(uman)R(esources) in TEMPS/IN (anag) + S(econds)
2 incubatory IN CUBA + TORY
3 poilu OIL in UP (rev)
4 Gainsborough GAINS + BOROUGH
6 antipasto OPT/A(g)AINST (anag)
7,26 trip switch TRIPS + WITCH
11 from day to day cryptic def [Robin Day & Doris Day]
13 wassailing SAW (rev) + SAILING
14 persistent PER<SISTE(r)/N(ew)>T
16 rhapsodic H(earts) in RAP’S + ODIC
21 Aries (c)ARIES
22 ebbs (j)EB B(u)S(h)
23 rani (i)RAN(I)