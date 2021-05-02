Annotated solutions for Genius 214
In 15 clues the wordplay (of the second definition) leads to a solution after someone has been TAKING STOCK (8 down), defined as RUSTLING (3 down).
* in these 10 cases the required grid entry is the solution after removing stock ** in these five cases the grid entry needs stock to be added
Across
4* Sandra (George)SAND/RA <BULLOCK>
5** bullet double def [BULL + ET]
9 itself ELF after 1/T(aking)/S(tock)
10 attend to TEND in A TOT (anag)
11* cake C<LAMB>AKE
13 sci-fi terrIFIC Scenarios (hidden ev)
14* mace MAC<RAM>E and M(aster)/ACE
16* mast MA<E WE>ST
17 Magog M<A/G(ood)>OG [Gog and Magog]
18* lips (c)LIPS and <COWS>LIPS
19* Ards <COW>ARDS and A<R(oa)D>S
21 tetra TE<TR(out)>A
23* rend REN<EWE>D
24 Ethiopic THE (anag) + (b)IOPIC
26 at odds T(w)O DADS (anag)
28** pigeon PIG + ONE (anag) [pigeon post]
29 citron CITRO(e)N
Down
1 indecent IN<DEC(ember)>ENT
2 crofts C(an’t/R(efrain)/O(ffender)/F(rom)/T(aking)/S(tock)
3 rustling RUST/LING
4* sot S<PIG>OT
6 linum muesLI NUMerous (hidden)
7,25** titup TIT + TUP [long-tailed tit]
8 taking stock TA(KING for /VI)STOCK [defined by 3 dn]
12 Adair A(rguably)/D(ressed)A(ptly)/I(n))/R(ed) [Red Adair]
15 capon CA<PO>N
17 metaphor AP (son of) in MOTHER (anag)
18** larboard LAR<BOAR>D
20* sling S<COW>LING
22** Aramis A<RAM>IS [one of the Three Musketeers]
27*dinDI<SOW>N