The annihilation of Manchester United – Gary Neville bemoans Brentford battering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gary Neville
    Gary Neville
    English footballer (born 1975)
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player
  • Bryan Mbeumo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville led the criticism as his old team suffered a first-half “annihilation” against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag’s side trailed 4-0 at the break following goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo, and Neville, working as co-commentator for Sky Sports, was all but lost for words.

Speaking after the fourth goal, he said: “What a first half of football we’re seeing here, the annihilation of Manchester United.”

When United boss Ten Hag appeared on screen, Neville added: “He’s got nothing to say, he’s got nowhere to go.

“What do you do at half-time if you’re Erik ten Hag? What can you possibly say to those 11 players who have been out there in the first half? What can you say?

“I think you’ve just got to send them out again, that would be it. I’m not quite sure what else he can do.”

Speaking earlier, Neville had been critical of Ten Hag’s selection.

He said: “If you’d said to be before the game – I’m not a gambling man but – Brentford might score from a free-kick, I would have said, ‘yeah’.

“Ten Hag has picked the smallest team he could hoping they would outplay Brentford. You have to deal with the physical side of the Premier League. It’s like a men’s team against under-nines.”

In the second half, though, he added: : “Manchester United have known for eight to 10 months they needed to rebuild the squad for the summer. (Former manager) Ralf Rangnick said it was open-heart surgery, he described it as.

“To not get the players in early, the quality of the players, the number of players that Erik ten Hag needed to be able to start the season, is baffling and difficult to forgive.”

Fellow Sky pundit Jamie Carragher tweeted a mocked-up picture of Neville in clown make-up with hashtag #NewProfilePic. Neville duly obliged during half-time before bemoaning during the second half the fact that “I’ve got Monday Night Football to come with that balloon”.

David de Gea shows his dejection during defeat to Brentford
David de Gea shows his dejection during defeat to Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Ex-England midfielder Jamie Redknapp, on studio duty for Sky, labelled David De Gea’s error for Dasilva’s opener as “a Massimo Taibi moment”, referencing the former keeper whose United career lasted just four games after he let a shot from Southampton’s Matt Le Tissier through his legs.

Redknapp added: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 45 minutes in the Premier League quite like this. A team like Manchester United, their performance.

“They’ve not got after them, they’ve not won any seconds balls and Brentford have been magnificent. They’ve just been too strong for Manchester United.”

Redknapp singled out Lisandro Martinez as being “bullied” and added after the game: “I don’t think you can compete in this league when you’ve got a 5ft 9in centre-back, not when you’re going to play against the likes of (Bryan) Mbeumo and (Ivan) Toney.”

Former England striker turned broadcaster Gary Lineker noted on Twitter “This could finish with Eric Ten down” – before correcting the spelling of Ten Hag’s first name to Erik – and also questioned whether United’s new yellow and green third kit would be prematurely retired.

“This is extraordinary,” he wrote. “@ManUtd 4 down in 35 minutes. Not sure this kit will see the light of day ever again.”

Local newspaper the Manchester Evening News included half-time player ratings in its live blog of the game, with all 11 players given 0/10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manchester United battered by brilliant Brentford to spark full-blown crisis

    The Red Devils plumbed new defensive depths to find themselves four down at half-time.

  • Aston Villa get their first win of the season at Everton’s expense

    Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia scored for Villa before an own goal from Lucas Digne.

  • Lille's US winger Tim Weah sidelined with foot injury

    LILLE, France (AP) — Lille winger Tim Weah is expected to be sidelined for at least a week after the United States international picked up a foot injury. Weah missed Lille's 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league on Friday and looks likely to be out for next Sunday's home match against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain as well. “Tim probably will not be ready for the next game,” Lille coach Paulo Fonseca said after the Nantes match. He did not provide any details about the injury. Weah a

  • Meltdown: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford

    Temperatures soared in England on Saturday and no one was feeling the heat more than Manchester United's latest manager, Erik ten Hag. On another humiliating day for a massive club in freefall, United conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes and was swept aside in a 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League. It’s two matches, two losses so far for Ten Hag, the Dutchman who arrived from Ajax in a bold offseason appointment as United's fifth manager in nine years and looked shell-shocked in the dug-out as the goals poured in at Brentford Community Stadium.

  • 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown reportedly sold a portion of her $213,000 Coyote Pass property to estranged ex Kody for $10

    Christine gifted a portion of the Flagstaff, Arizona, ranch she shared with her ex-partner and his wife Robyn, back to the couple, Us Weekly reports.

  • A New Orleans officer was suspended after a bystander claimed he did nothing to stop the public rape of an unconscious woman

    "I mean, this police officer isn't even moving. He's still just parked here," a bystander can be heard saying after she approached the officer.

  • Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams in final US Open warm-up

    Williams has said she is ‘evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me’.

  • Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’

    Fox News/ScreenshotAs it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too.“President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” Trump posted on his social media platform Friday.But shortly after that, Fox News’ chief political ancho

  • Kinzinger on his public feud with Trump over election lies and the GOP's 'creepy' obsession with the former president: 'He won in the short term'

    "He won in the short term, at least," Kinzinger said of Trump. "There's no use in pretending somehow I scored some major victory and saved the party."

  • Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says patience will pay off for Erling Haaland

    The striker assisted Ilkay Gundogan’s opener in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday but could not take two chances of his own.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Alejandro Diaz, the CPL's leading scorer, heads to Europe with blessing of Pacific FC

    Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend lost a lot of goals Wednesday but still celebrated the day. In selling Mexican forward Alejandro Diaz to Norway's Sogndal Fotball, Friend said goodbye to the Canadian Premier League's leading scorer with 13 goals this season. But he was also fulfilling the Canadian Premier League's mission — to help develop players and further their career. "The reality is this league is built by Canadians for Canadians, but also for players to come here in this country and showcase the

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g