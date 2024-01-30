Annie Wersching's Family Say They Still Feel 'All of Her Love' on the First Anniversary of Her Death

The actress died at age 45 in January 2023 following a three-year journey with cancer

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Annie Wersching.

Annie Wersching’s family is honoring the actress one year after she died at age 45 following a courageous cancer journey.

Wershing’s family, including her husband Stephen Full and their three sons — Freddie, 13, Ozzie, 10, and Archie, 5 — posted a moving Instagram tribute on Monday that drew inspiration from nature and Wersching's lasting impact on the world.

“As a year of passes. we are hit with a sadness that never seems to fade,” the caption reads. “But, we are also reminded that every cloud, flower, bird, rainbow, sun and moon is filled with all of her love times one million. Forever in our hearts. Forever a bond that’s never broken.”

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline, before her death was confirmed by her family on Jan. 29, 2023.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said at the time. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

Full's statement continued: "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. 'I love you, little family…'"

David Livingston/Getty Annie Wersching in Los Angeles, California in November 2017.

A St. Louis native, Wersching was known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Vampire Diariesand Timeless.

She got her start on-screen with appearances in films such as Bruce Almighty and series such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Charmed, Runaways and Supernatural, before eventually earning a recurring role as Renee Walker in the series 24.

Wersching appeared on 24 for two seasons, before taking on several other television roles throughout her career, including the character of Julia Brasher in Prime Video's Emmy-nominated series Bosch. In 2013, the actress did motion capture and voice work in the PlayStation classic The Last of Us , which spawned the hit HBO series of the same name. She also portrayed the iconic Borg Queen villain on Star Trek: Picard.

