Annie Wersching: The Last of Us video game and 24 actress, dies at 45

Annie Wersching has been described as "a special person and true talent"

Actress Annie Wersching, who voiced the character Tess in the 2013 video game The Last of Us and was in 37 episodes of TV drama 24, has died aged 45.

"You left us way too soon," said The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann, confirming the news on Twitter.

24 star Kiefer Sutherland called her "a beautiful person" and "my friend", and said "my heart breaks" for her family.

The actress, who also played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard, was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 30, 2023

Wersching, who was born in Missouri, began her career in 2002 with an appearance in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, playing Liana.

She also appeared in TV shows including Frasier, Charmed, General Hospital, The Vampire Diaries and The Rookie.

Alexi Hawley, showrunner for The Rookie, shared a fundraising page for the actress's family, saying: "Such sad news. Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in."

Julie Plec, The Vampire Diaries' showrunner, added: "I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town… RIP Annie, you wonderful soul."

Actor Michael Chiklis, who starred in The Shield and two Fantastic Four films, added: So sad to hear that Annie Wersching has died. Too young. Cancer is a heartless, murderous thief."

Wersching is survived by her husband, Stephen, and three sons, Eddie, Ozzie and Archie, aged 12, nine and four.