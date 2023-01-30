Annie Wersching: The Last of Us video game and 24 actress, dies at 45

Helen Bushby - Entertainment and arts reporter
·2 min read
Annie Wersching
Annie Wersching has been described as "a special person and true talent"

Actress Annie Wersching, who voiced the character Tess in the 2013 video game The Last of Us and was in 37 episodes of TV drama 24, has died aged 45.

"You left us way too soon," said The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann, confirming the news on Twitter.

24 star Kiefer Sutherland called her "a beautiful person" and "my friend", and said "my heart breaks" for her family.

The actress, who also played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard, was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Wersching, who was born in Missouri, began her career in 2002 with an appearance in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, playing Liana.

She also appeared in TV shows including Frasier, Charmed, General Hospital, The Vampire Diaries and The Rookie.

Alexi Hawley, showrunner for The Rookie, shared a fundraising page for the actress's family, saying: "Such sad news. Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc6GEqzPlWO/?hl=en

Julie Plec, The Vampire Diaries' showrunner, added: "I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town… RIP Annie, you wonderful soul."

Actor Michael Chiklis, who starred in The Shield and two Fantastic Four films, added: So sad to hear that Annie Wersching has died. Too young. Cancer is a heartless, murderous thief."

Wersching is survived by her husband, Stephen, and three sons, Eddie, Ozzie and Archie, aged 12, nine and four.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a hit just because it’s pro-America? That’s not how movies work | Opinion

    Screaming jets and macho men don’t necessarily lead to an Oscar nomination.

  • Lounging around: New foundation looks to make Gander airport space a community hub

    The Gander International Airport Lounge is legendary. With visitors such as Queen Elizabeth, the Beatles, Albert Einstein, Johnny Cash, Tom Cruise, Frank Sinatra, and Marilyn Monroe, it has been a place for some iconic travellers. And now it's a place for everyone else, too. The international lounge is not a new fixture — it was opened by the Queen in 1959 but closed to the public in the 1970s for security measures — but the International Lounge Foundation is a new group that aims to turn the lo

  • Why 'Top Gun: Maverick' Fans Are Absolutely Fuming After Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub

    After 'Top Gun: Maverick' received 6 nominations at the upcoming 2023 Oscars, fans took to Instagram to react to star Tom Cruise's Best Actor snub.

  • 'No snarling, no growling': Injured coyote removed after taking refuge at Charlottetown store

    A coyote that appeared to have mange and an injury to its leg found refuge outside a building supplies store in Charlottetown where employees kept watch over it until it was picked up and taken to the Atlantic Veterinary College. Mary Rose Carson, an intern with P.E.I. Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, arrived at Kent Building Supplies with her large fishing net on Saturday after receiving a call from an employee at the store who had tried unsuccessfully to call provincial wildlife officials.

  • City staff recommend Yonge Street bike lanes to be made permanent despite local pushback

    City councillors are set to tackle a controversy today that's been brewing in the Toronto's midtown neighbourhood: Whether cycle tracks installed on Yonge Street as a pilot project should be made permanent. On one side are cyclists and their advocates who say the lanes make for a healthier, safer ride. On the other, local residents and drivers who say the lanes — which have reduced Yonge Street in some parts of the busy neighbourhood from four lanes to two — are actually creating a safety hazard

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of last week's divisional-round win over Jacksonville, returning after halftime to polish off the victory. That sent the Chiefs to their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, where th