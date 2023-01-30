Annie Wersching, '24' actor and Tess in 'The Last of Us' video game, dies at 45

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in &quot;24&quot; and the video game &quot;The Last of Us,&quot; died Sunday following a battle with cancer.
Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in "24" and the video game "The Last of Us," died Sunday following a battle with cancer.

Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles on "24," "Bosch" and "Timeless," has died. She was 45.

Wersching died Sunday in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, a publicist for the actress confirmed to USA TODAY. The type of cancer was not specified.

Wesching's husband, actor and comedian Stephen Full, issued a statement to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter following his wife's death.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."

Tom Verlaine: Guitarist and co-founder of influential band Television dies at 73

Lance Kerwin: Teen star of 1970s TV shows 'James at 16' and 'Salem's Lot' dead at 62

Born in St. Louis in March 1977, Wersching made her television debut in the early 2000s, scoring roles in series such as "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Birds of Prey" and "Frasier." She made her way up to series regular status toward the end of the aughts, playing Amelia Joffe on ABC's "General Hospital" in 2007 and Renee Walker on the Fox action drama  "24" from 2009-2010.

Her more recent roles included Emma Whitmore on NBC's "Timeless" from 2017-2018 and Julia Brasher on the Prime Video crime drama "Bosch" from 2014-2021. She also lent her voice to the character of Tess for the 2013 post-apocalyptic video game "The Last of Us," which was adapted into an HBO drama starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal earlier this month.

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series "Timeless," tweeted, "We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed."

Neil Druckmann, who created "The Last of Us" video game, wrote on Twitter that "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

Wesching's last role was Rosalind Dyer in the ABC crime drama "The Rookie," starring Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz and Richard T. Jones.

Wersching is survived by her husband Full and three children: Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4.

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, Full recalled to Deadline, "she would yell 'bye' until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. 'Bye my buddy.' ‘I love you little family...’" .

Polo Polo: Mexican comedian dies at 78: 'Everything he wanted, he was able to achieve'

David Crosby: Co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Byrds, dies at 81, reports say

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Annie Wersching, '24' and 'The Last of Us' actor, dies at 45

