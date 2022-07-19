Annie Murphy Has a New Plan in Kevin Can F*** Himself Season 2 Trailer

Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy is back as Allison Roberts in the second and final season of Kevin Can F*** Himself.

On Monday, AMC released a new trailer for the dark comedy returning on Aug. 22. The clip opens with a voiceover from Allison, explaining what the genre-defying series is all about.

"It's about a woman who's wasted the last 10 years of her life on this terrible marriage, and she has this brilliant plan. She decides to kill her husband," she says.

In season 1, Allison's neighbor and literal partner in crime Patty O'Connor (Mary Hollis Inboden) assisted on Allison's mission to off her self-centered husband and "lovable" cable guy Kevin (Eric Petersen). At the end of the season, Patty's brother Neil (Alex Bonifer), Kevin's best friend and neighbor, discovered their murderous plan and vowed to blow their cover.

As the new trailer shows, Neil's discovery leads Patty to crack down on Allison's bad behavior.

Kevin Can F Himself - AMC

AMC

"You tried to kill your husband, and it was a bust," she says to Allison sternly.

To which she replies, "I'm leaving. I have to. When I leave, Kevin can't be able to find me. I need to be gone for good."

The teaser continues to show Allison in the Worcester Public Library attempting to Google "fake your own death," but the search is restricted for "inappropriate content."

The network's official logline for season 2 reads: "Allison and Patty scramble to deal with Neil, pushing Allison to find a better way out. Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms."

Kevin Can F**k Himself

Robert Clark/Stalwart Productions/AMC

Both last season's dramatics and this trailer's short clips prove Allison's devious plan only makes her prototypical sitcom wife life more cumbersome.

"What are you after? Cheating husbands?" a mysterious man asks the female duo.

Allison hesitantly answers, "This is, uh, much much more complicated than that."

"We're a lot of work," Patty adds with a shrug.

The trailer comes to a close with a dramatic montage filled with nightmares, fight scenes, jail cells, birthday parties, car accidents, and more, featuring the words, "It's time to f***ing finish this."

Allison gets one final, sarcastic word in after she falls into an empty grave: "Fantastic."

The season will also star Brian Howe as Kevin's father Pete, Raymond Lee as Allison's ex-boyfriend Sam Park, Jamie Denbo as Allison's aunt and former boss Diane and Candice Coke as Patty's girlfriend, Detective Tammy Ridgeway. And former Kevin Can Wait star Erinn Hayes will make a guest appearance.

Kevin Can F*** Himself returns to AMC on Monday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.