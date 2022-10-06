Annie Ernaux: French writer wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Annie Ernaux

French writer Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots and collective restraints of personal memory".

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish kronor (£807,000).

The Nobel Prizes, awarded since 1901, recognise achievement in literature, science, peace and latterly economics.

Her work explores social inequality and how it affects people's lives.

'Class experience'

Ernaux, who was a teacher before becoming a writer, was born in Seine-Maritime, France, in 1940. Her books, including A Man's Place and A Woman's Story, are considered to be contemporary classics in France.

Professor Carl-Henrik Heldin, chair of the Nobel committee, said the setting for her early life in Normandy was "poor but ambitious".

"She consistently explores the experience of a life marked by great disparities regarding gender, language and class," he said.

He added: "Annie Ernaux manifestly believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean.

"And when she, with courage and clinical acuity uncovers the contradictions of social experience, describes shame, humiliation, jealousy or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring."

Another of Ernaux's books, The Years, won won the Prix Renaudot in France in 2008, and the Premio Strega in Italy in 2016, while a year later she won the Marguerite Yourcenar Prize for her life's work.

The University of St Andrews' Annie Ernaux website says: "Her main themes threaded through her work over more than four decades, are: the body and sexuality; intimate relationships; social inequality and the experience of changing class through education; time and memory; and the overarching question of how to write these life experiences."

Last year's prize was won by Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. Other winners have included novelists such as Ernest Hemingway, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Toni Morrison, plus poets such as Louise Gluck, Pablo Neruda, Joseph Brodsky and Rabindranath Tagore, and playwrights including Harold Pinter and Eugene O'Neill.