Annie Awards: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’, ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Among Early Multiple Winners (Updating Live)

The 51st Annie Awards are being handed out tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced.

See the titles and people honored by ASIFA-Hollywood below, where you can also watch the livestream of the ceremony.

Netflix’s Nimona comes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, ahead of Gkids’ Hayao Miyazaki hit The Boy and the Heron and Sony’s global smash Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which have seven noms apiece.

Spider-Man has already landed the first shots among the frontrunners tonight, scoring early wins for Daniel Pemberton and Metro Boomin’s Music, Production Design, Character Design, FX and editing. The Boy and the Heron took the Best Character Animation award. On the TV side, Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai has won four trophies so far to lead the way.

Nimona, Spider-Man and Boy and the Heron are up for the marquee Best Feature award tonight along with Toho’s anime Suzume, which also landed seven Annie noms, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from Paramount and Nickelodeon Film, which got six. It marks the first time in 32 years that no Disney or Pixar film is up for the Annies’ top prize.

Since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 14 of the 21 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and seven of the past 11 – went on to claim Oscar gold. Last year followed suit, as Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio triumphed at both trophy shows.

This year Best Animated Feature Oscar race is among Nimona, The Boy and the Heron, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental and Robot Dreams. The winners will be revealed March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Here are the winners at the 2024 Annie Awards so far, including the pre-announced Juried Awards:

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editorial Team

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Yuka Shirasuna

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST FX – FEATURE

Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet- Gilly

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

FX: Sony Pictures Imageworks

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: All Evil Dreams and Angry Words

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

FX: Blue Spirit

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Takeshi Honda

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli Distributed by Gkids

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Alex Bard

Blue Eye Samurai

Episodes: 101, 104 and 106

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios

FX: Framestore

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Insomniac Games Animation Team

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Jose Lopez

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Episode: The Beyonder

Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit

Star Wars: Visions

Episode: Aau’s Song

Lucasfilm Ltd. / Triggerfish

BEST SPONSORED

“Video Games” by Tenacious D

Pinreel Inc

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: The Great Fire of 1657

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

ElectroLeague

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Little Poet

Student director: Justine King

School: California Institute of the Arts

Previously Announced

The Winsor McCay Award for Lifetime or Career Contributions

Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (posthumous)

Joe Hisaishi

Marcy Page

The June Foray Award (Significant and benevolent or charitable impact)

BRIC Foundation (Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix, co-founders)

The Ub Lwerks Award (Technical advancement affecting the animation industry)

John Oxberry (posthumous)

The Special Achievement Award (Unique and outstanding achievement not recognized within the existing award category structure)

The Artists of Walt Disney Animation

