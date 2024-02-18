Annie Awards: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’, ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Among Early Multiple Winners (Updating Live)
The 51st Annie Awards are being handed out tonight at UCLA’s Royce Hall, and Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced.
See the titles and people honored by ASIFA-Hollywood below, where you can also watch the livestream of the ceremony.
Netflix’s Nimona comes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, ahead of Gkids’ Hayao Miyazaki hit The Boy and the Heron and Sony’s global smash Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which have seven noms apiece.
Spider-Man has already landed the first shots among the frontrunners tonight, scoring early wins for Daniel Pemberton and Metro Boomin’s Music, Production Design, Character Design, FX and editing. The Boy and the Heron took the Best Character Animation award. On the TV side, Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai has won four trophies so far to lead the way.
Nimona, Spider-Man and Boy and the Heron are up for the marquee Best Feature award tonight along with Toho’s anime Suzume, which also landed seven Annie noms, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from Paramount and Nickelodeon Film, which got six. It marks the first time in 32 years that no Disney or Pixar film is up for the Annies’ top prize.
Since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 14 of the 21 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and seven of the past 11 – went on to claim Oscar gold. Last year followed suit, as Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio triumphed at both trophy shows.
This year Best Animated Feature Oscar race is among Nimona, The Boy and the Heron, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental and Robot Dreams. The winners will be revealed March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Here are the winners at the 2024 Annie Awards so far, including the pre-announced Juried Awards:
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editorial Team
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Yuka Shirasuna
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
BEST FX – FEATURE
Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet- Gilly
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
FX: Sony Pictures Imageworks
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: All Evil Dreams and Angry Words
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
FX: Blue Spirit
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Takeshi Honda
The Boy and the Heron
Studio Ghibli Distributed by Gkids
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
Alex Bard
Blue Eye Samurai
Episodes: 101, 104 and 106
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel Studios
FX: Framestore
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Insomniac Games Animation Team
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Insomniac Games
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Jesús Alonso Iglesias
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Jose Lopez
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Episode: The Beyonder
Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit
Star Wars: Visions
Episode: Aau’s Song
Lucasfilm Ltd. / Triggerfish
BEST SPONSORED
“Video Games” by Tenacious D
Pinreel Inc
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie
WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev
Blue Eye Samurai
Episode: The Great Fire of 1657
A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
ElectroLeague
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Little Poet
Student director: Justine King
School: California Institute of the Arts
Previously Announced
The Winsor McCay Award for Lifetime or Career Contributions
Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (posthumous)
Joe Hisaishi
Marcy Page
The June Foray Award (Significant and benevolent or charitable impact)
BRIC Foundation (Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix, co-founders)
The Ub Lwerks Award (Technical advancement affecting the animation industry)
John Oxberry (posthumous)
The Special Achievement Award (Unique and outstanding achievement not recognized within the existing award category structure)
The Artists of Walt Disney Animation
