Annexstad, Mueller accumulate TDs in Illinois State's 47-17 win over Lindenwood

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zack Annexstad threw two touchdowns and Cole Mueller ran for two and Illinois State never trailed in its 47-17 win over Lindenwood on Saturday.

After holding the Lions to three-and-out to start, the Redbirds (3-1) used a 10-play, 65-yard drive to get on the board when Mueller ran it from the 5 for a 6-0 lead as the point-after attempt was blocked.

Following another Lindenwood three-and-out, Illinois State drove 61 yards in 11 plays and ended when Annexstad completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Eddie Kasper.

Lindenwood responded after recovering an Illinois State fumble got on the board when Robert Giaimo ran it in from the 3 to end a 12-play, 67-yard drive.

The Redbirds countered on their next drive when Annestad threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Daniel Sobkowicz for a 20-7 lead. Undeterred, Lindenwood responded when Cole Dugger threw a 73-yard touchdown to Jeff Caldwell to close first-half scoring.

Illinois State emerged from the break with their play-chewing ways and rolled 72 yards in nine plays and scored when Mueller ran it in for a 27-14 lead.

Dugger threw for 192 yards for Lindenwood (2-2).

