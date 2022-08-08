Annexon Biosciences Highlights Business and Portfolio Progress and Key Anticipated Milestones and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Annexon Biosciences
·10 min read
Annexon Biosciences
Annexon Biosciences

Advancing Robust Pipeline of Five Clinical-Stage Product Candidates Following ANX105 and ANX1502 Phase 1 Trial Initiations

Multiple Clinical Readouts Anticipated throughout 2022 and 2023

Operating Runway into the Second Half of 2025 Following $130 Million Private Placement

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today outlined progress across its broad pipeline of fit-for-purpose product candidates and anticipated clinical milestones, and reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

“Annexon was founded with an ambitious goal: deliver game-changing treatments to patients suffering from complement-mediated diseases by stopping the classical complement cascade at its start. I’m encouraged by the progress made in the first half of this year toward turning our vision into a reality,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “We’re rigorously advancing our pipeline of five clinical-stage drug candidates, each with a substantial and unique value proposition across autoimmune, ophthalmic and neurodegenerative indications. We are planning for initial clinical data on ANX005 and ANX009 in multiple autoimmune diseases later this year, made important regulatory progress in our ophthalmic program with the granting of Fast Track Designation to ANX007 for the treatment of geographic atrophy, and initiated clinical dosing with ANX1502, an oral small molecule complement agent, as well as with ANX105, a next-generation monoclonal antibody. With the proceeds from our recent financing, we are well-positioned to execute our milestones with a multi-year runway into the second half of 2025. Overall, we’re invigorated by the promise of our platform and pipeline to make a meaningful difference in the treatment landscape for patients.”

Portfolio Highlights

  • Phase 1 Clinical Trial Initiated for ANX1502, a Potential First-in-Class, Oral Small Molecule: Annexon has initiated dosing in its Phase 1 clinical trial of ANX1502, a potential first-in-class, investigational oral small molecule inhibitor of the classical complement cascade designed for the treatment of a range of autoimmune diseases. The Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of single and multiple ascending doses of orally administered ANX1502. Annexon is actively enrolling healthy participants in the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the trial.

  • Phase 1 Clinical Trial Initiated for ANX105, a Next-generation Monoclonal Antibody: Annexon recently initiated dosing in its first-in-human clinical trial of ANX105, an investigational next-generation monoclonal antibody (mAb) with enhanced dosing properties designed to treat chronic autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. The Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, PK and PD of single and multiple ascending doses of ANX105 administered intravenously. Annexon is actively enrolling healthy participants in the SAD portion of the trial.

  • Fast Track Designation Granted by FDA for ANX007 for GA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to ANX007, an investigational antibody antigen-binding-fragment (Fab), for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA). GA is the leading cause of blindness resulting from damaged and dying retinal cells. ANX007 is formulated for intravitreal administration and designed to inhibit C1q locally in the eye. The company completed enrollment in its global Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX007 in patients with GA, and patient treatment is ongoing.

  • Final Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ANX005 Demonstrated Upstream Classical Complement Inhibition Associated with Clinical Benefit in Huntington’s Disease: Annexon reported final data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD). The data showed that ANX005 demonstrated full C1q target inhibition and was generally well-tolerated. Additionally, disease progression was stabilized in the overall patient population through the nine-month study and the rapid improvement in clinical outcome measures was maintained in patients with high baseline complement activity through the entire nine-month study. Based on these data, Annexon plans to engage with regulatory authorities in the second half of 2022 to assess the opportunity for a well-controlled trial in HD leveraging a precision medicine approach.

Business Highlights

  • Operating Runway Extended into the Second Half of 2025: In July 2022, Annexon closed a private placement, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $130 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses. The proceeds from the private placement, combined with the company’s current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, are expected to be sufficient to fund the company’s current operating plan into the second half of 2025, which is expected to include data readouts across clinical trials for each ANX005, ANX007, ANX009, ANX1502 and ANX105 in a range of complement-mediated diseases.

Key Anticipated Milestones

Annexon is rigorously advancing five clinical-stage drug candidates, each with distinct routes of administration, anticipated dosing schedules, and a fit-for-purpose design to selectively inhibit the classical complement pathway in specific compartments of the body, brain or eye. The company anticipates several potential catalysts across its pipeline throughout 2022 and 2023.

ANX005: intravenously administered mAb

  • Initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial in patients with wAIHA in the second half of 2022

  • Data from its ongoing Phase 2/3 trial in patients with GBS in 2023

  • Data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial in patients with ALS in 2023

ANX007: intravitreally administered Fab

  • Initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial in patients with GA in the first half of 2023, with additional data after the conclusion of the six-month off-treatment period in the second half of 2023

ANX009: subcutaneously administered Fab

  • Initial data from its Phase 1b trial in patients with lupus nephritis in the second half of 2022, with full data in 2023

ANX1502: orally administered small molecule

  • First-in-human data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of ANX1502 in 2023

ANX105: intravenously administered mAb

  • First-in-human data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of ANX105 in 2023

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Cash and operating runway: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $177.6 million as of June 30, 2022, which does not include the approximately $130 million in gross proceeds from the company’s recently completed private placement. Annexon believes that its current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, combined with the proceeds from the private placement, will be sufficient to fund the company’s current operating plan into the second half of 2025.

  • Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $29.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $24.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $8.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Net loss: Net loss was $37.1 million or $0.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $31.3 million or $0.82 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late- stage clinical trials, with clinical data anticipated throughout 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: anticipated milestones; cash operating runway; the potential benefits from treatment with anti-C1q therapy; timing of data reports and trial initiation and design; and continuing advancement of the company’s innovative portfolio. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the company’s history of net operating losses; the company’s ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of the company’s product candidates; the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on the company’s clinical programs and business operations; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the company’s product candidates; the company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and the company’s ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for its product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com

ANNEXON, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development (1)

$

29,106

 

 

$

24,572

 

 

$

56,104

 

 

$

45,268

 

General and administrative (1)

 

8,303

 

 

 

6,801

 

 

 

16,731

 

 

 

12,307

 

Total operating expenses

 

37,409

 

 

 

31,373

 

 

 

72,835

 

 

 

57,575

 

Loss from operations

 

(37,409

)

 

 

(31,373

)

 

 

(72,835

)

 

 

(57,575

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

272

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

221

 

Net loss

 

(37,137

)

 

 

(31,294

)

 

 

(72,510

)

 

 

(57,354

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(37,137

)

 

$

(31,294

)

 

$

(72,510

)

 

$

(57,354

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.96

)

 

$

(0.82

)

 

$

(1.88

)

 

$

(1.50

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

38,584,400

 

 

 

38,277,950

 

 

 

38,573,950

 

 

 

38,219,143

 


_________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

2,117

 

 

$

2,402

 

 

$

4,076

 

 

$

3,948

 

General and administrative

$

2,403

 

 

$

2,115

 

 

$

4,696

 

 

$

3,531

 


ANNEXON, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

104,614

 

 

$

74,843

 

Short-term investments

 

72,980

 

 

 

167,872

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,778

 

 

 

4,978

 

Total current assets

 

181,372

 

 

 

247,693

 

Restricted cash

 

1,032

 

 

 

1,166

 

Property and equipment, net

 

17,418

 

 

 

17,848

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

19,864

 

 

 

20,333

 

Other non-current assets

 

1,018

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

220,704

 

 

$

287,040

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

10,301

 

 

$

11,153

 

Accrued liabilities

 

8,060

 

 

 

9,250

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

1,729

 

 

 

1,202

 

Other current liabilities

 

164

 

 

 

139

 

Total current liabilities

 

20,254

 

 

 

21,744

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

32,406

 

 

 

33,387

 

Total liabilities

 

52,660

 

 

 

55,131

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

39

 

 

 

39

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

537,269

 

 

 

528,365

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(439

)

 

 

(180

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(368,825

)

 

 

(296,315

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

168,044

 

 

 

231,909

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

220,704

 

 

$

287,040

 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield