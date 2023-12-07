Anne Robinson 'dating' Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson was briefly the host of Channel 4's Countdown (Channel 4)

Anne Robinson is reportedly in a secret relationship with Queen Camilla’s former husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Mr Parker Bowles is said to be a frequent visitor at Robinson’s 17th-century barn in the Cotswolds, with their relationship being an “open secret”.

The Sun newspaper reports that the former Weakest Link presenter, the daughter of a teacher and market stall manager, jokes about being “new money”.

A source is alleged to have told the paper: “Annie proudly tells everyone she is the daughter of a market trader chicken-seller and is as far removed from a toff as could be.

“Frankly it beats any storyline The Crown could possibly come up with. Annie and Andrew get on splendidly - she makes him laugh a lot, and he is one of the few people to get away with poking fun at her.”

File photo of Andrew Parker-Bowles with Queen Camilla (PA Archive)

Steve Anderson, a friend of Robinson’s, reportedly confirmed the apparent relationship, telling the paper they were “very happy”.

He said: “While I haven’t seen them together myself, my friend was at a dinner party with them and it’s an open secret in these aristocratic countryside circles that they’re in a relationship.”

When asked about their romance by The Sun, Robinson is said to have replied: "It's none of your business".

Robinson is best known as the host of the Weakest Link quiz show, who dispatched contestants with the phrase: “You are the weakest link, goodbye.”

Retired Army officer Andrew married Camilla in 1973 and they divorced in 1995. They are said to be still good friends, and have two grown-up children.

The 83-year-old later married Rosemary Pitman in 1996. She died in 2010.

Robinson, who also briefly hosted Countdown, was previously married to Charlie Wilson, a former editor of The Times.

She later married ex-Tory MP John Penrose in 1980 and they divorced in 2007.