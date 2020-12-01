Anne Nolan says breast cancer has 'disappeared' in health update

Anne Nolan appeared on Morning Live alongside sister Maureen. (BBC)

Anne Nolan has said her cancer is "more or less gone" after undergoing chemotherapy.

The Nolan Sister revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, a disease she had already battled 20 years ago.

Anne, 70, shared the good news on Monday's Morning Live programme as she appeared on the programme via video link along with sisters Coleen, 55, Linda, 61, Maureen, 66, and Denise, 68, to talk about their new album.

"My cancer has disappeared basically," Anne divulged. "I’m still having treatment to go forward but it’s more or less gone, yeah. It’s amazing."

She went on to tell hosts Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh: "I remember being in hospital having my chemo and there was a lady sitting opposite me and she was at the end of her chemotherapy.

"She said to me, “I just want you to know there is light at the end of the tunnel”, and at the time I thought I can’t really see that at the moment, but there is, and I’m proof there is. It’s fantastic."

The Nolans, Linda Nolan, Anne Nolan, Bernie Nolan, Coleen Nolan, and Maureen Nolan (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

In a double blow for the family, Linda was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier in 2020, having already been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

She told the presenters that she was yet to get her latest results back, but that she was remaining positive.

"I'm doing well, Anne got her results they were great, I'm waiting for scan results this week coming and hopefully they'll be good and they will tell me what the next step is because my cancer is treatable but it's not curable so I will be on medication possibly for the rest of my life.

"But as long at that works, that's fine," she said.

The news comes as their sister Bernie Nolan passed away from breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52.