Anne-Marie Opens Up About Her On-Stage Fall During This Year's Brit Awards

Anne-Marie fell on stage while performing during this year's Brits (Photo: Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images)

Anne-Marie has opened up about her on-stage fall during this year’s Brit Awards.

During the ceremony last month, the chart-topping star performed a medley of songs on stage at the O2 with KSI, but ended up taking a tumble in the middle of the number.

At the time, Anne-Marie received a wave of support for carrying on with her performance despite the incident, with the Ciao, Adios singer admitting she feels “really proud” of herself for managing to do so.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Anne-Marie explained that her ankle is doing “better than what I thought” after the fall, joking: “I thought it was going to fall off, the direction it went in.”

Anne Marie 😭😭😭 I screamed and I feel so bad but the way she carried on like a STAR 👏🏼 #BRITS#BRITS2022pic.twitter.com/ZWseg6P6Im — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 8, 2022

“No, it’s OK,” she continued. “I’m surprised I was even able to walk and carry on the performance. I was just really proud that I did that.

“Everyone was so nice about it. Afterwards, I was so emotional because everyone was so positive about it and being kind to me, that I was actually crying more about that than crying about what actually happened.”

Shortly after her fall, Anne-Marie had fans howling when she tweeted: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

The following morning, Anne-Marie proved she had a sense of humour about the incident, when she shared a series of memes and jokes about her tumble on social media.

“They were making me laugh so much, I couldn’t not post them,” she told the magazine.

Watch Anne-Marie’s full interview with Cosmopolitan UK in the video below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

