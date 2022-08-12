Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

EW Staff
·10 min read

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination.

Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and her open struggles with mental health, Heche was a trailblazer who talked about sexuality and mental illness decades before it was acceptable to do so. Her many credits are as varied and unique as her life, spanning everything from horror to adventure, drama, and comedy. Below are some of Heche's most memorable roles in both film and television.

<em>Another World</em> (1987-1991)

Nominated for three Emmys during her 35-year career, Heche's one win came for NBC's daytime drama Another World, in which she hit the soap opera jackpot playing twins Vicky Carson and Marley Love from 1987-1991. The two were separated at birth, adopted by different families, and lived in different cities — until Vicky discovered her doppelgänger, who happened to be an heiress, living in Bay City. In an eerie similarity to Heche's own life, Vicky was once in a coma for a couple months as a result of a car accident. Heche won the Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Emmy for her final year on the series, when Marley was raped. — Gerrad Hall

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>If These Walls Could Talk</em> (1996)

Seemingly half of '90s Hollywood's female power list — Cher! Demi! Jada! — united for If These Walls Could Talk, HBO's starry, sprawling examination of abortion rights, but Heche holds her own as a college student who is impregnated by her professor (Craig T. Nelson). When she chooses not to keep the baby, she ends up caught in the middle of a horrific shooting at a local clinic. — Leah Greenblatt

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Donnie Brasco</em> (1997)

Conceived as a showcase for Al Pacino and Johnny Depp (both doing shades of Goodfellas cosplay), Heche seems to be acting in a completely different movie in Donnie Brasco, a deeper and rawer one. Her Maggie isn't the typical doormat of an undercover cop's neglected wife. The way she snaps at Depp's detective, smirking his way through couples' therapy, makes it clear that she was always the smarter one. ("Hear yourself?" she cracks at her husband's phony wiseguy accent. "The man I married was a college man.") In her sharpest moments onscreen — and Donnie Brasco definitely had them — Heche supplied hints of subversion and frustration, an interiority that existed outside of the plot. She deserved more work like this. — Joshua Rothkopf

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Volcano</em> (1997)

The year 1997 could have been dubbed the year of Anne Heche with the actress on a sprint of high-profile projects (and going public with dating Ellen DeGeneres). Following Donnie Brasco came Volcano, a big-budget disaster film that enjoyed a Deep Impact-Armageddon rivalry with Dante's Peak, which was released just months earlier. Heche stars as seismologist Dr. Amy Barnes, who teams up with Los Angeles' head of emergency management (played by Tommy Lee Jones) to save the city from a volcanic threat that emerges from the La Brea Tar Pits. As ridiculous as its premise implies, the film has held up surprisingly well over the years, with Heche commanding and charming as the brains of the operation. — Patrick Gomez

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>I Know What You Did Last Summer</em> (1997)

Heche continued her '97 run with a small but memorable role in the teen slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer as Missy Egan, the sister of the man Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) believes she and her friends accidentally ran over the summer prior. Missy was in just two scenes, which required Heche to be on set for only two days, but her haunting presence as a sister in mourning (and a, spoiler alert, red herring) is almost as memorable as Hewitt screaming to the sky, "What are you waiting for?!" — P.G.

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Wag the Dog</em> (1997)

Released just one month before the revelation of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal, political satire Wag the Dog was eerily timely when it hit theaters in December 1997. Impressively mastering the rapid rhythm of a David Mamet-Hilary Henkin script, Heche stars as a presidential aide who brings in a spin doctor (played by Robert DeNiro) to produce a fake war as a distraction from an Oval Office sex scandal. Sometimes life really does imitate art. — P.G.

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Six Days Seven Nights</em> (1998)

Six Days Seven Nights was Heche's first film with her name above the title. The movie follows a fashion magazine editor, Robin (Heche), on an engagement-moon of sorts with her new fiancé (played by David Schwimmer, at the height of his Friends fame). An unexpected work assignment leads Robin to hire a rakish pilot, Quinn (Harrison Ford), to fly her to Tahiti. A lightning strike downs their plane, opposites attract, pirates are involved… was this charming rom-com/action film the inspiration for The Lost City? — P.G.

Anne Heche and Harrison Ford in 'Six Days Seven Nights'
Anne Heche and Harrison Ford in 'Six Days Seven Nights'

<em>Return to Paradise</em> (1998)

Just a few months before Heche delved into psychological horror with Vince Vaughn in a shot-by-shot remake of Pyscho, she and Vaughn entangled themselves in a different kind of thriller. In Return to Paradise, Heche starred as a determined lawyer who talks/manipulates two friends (Vaughn and David Conrad) into returning to Malaysia, where their imprisoned buddy (Joaquin Phoenix) is facing the death penalty for a bag of hash that the three of them bought on a vacation two years prior. Hidden motivations are revealed, romance heats up, and justice hangs in the balance as Heche presses all of the emotional buttons. — Daniel Snierson

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Psycho</em> (1998)

Why mess with a classic? Well, technically director Gus Van Sant did everything he could not to mess with the magic of Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller, creating a shot-for-shot remake of Psycho. Originally, Van Sant had tapped Nicole Kidman to re-enact Janet Leigh's portrayal of ill-fated Marion Crane. But when Kidman had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, Heche was brought in. While costars Vince Vaughn and Julianne Moore chose to interpret the script differently than Anthony Perkins and Vera Miles (the actors who'd previously played Norman Bates and Lila Crane, respectively), Heche stayed close to Leigh's performance. Her portrayal — and the film — garnered mixed reviews, landing her both a Razzie and a Saturn Award nomination. — P.G.

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Ally McBeal</em> (2001)

In season 4 of Fox's legal comedy series Ally McBeal, Heche arrived as Melanie West, a young woman with Tourette syndrome who is accused of killing her boyfriend. Calista Flockhart's titular lawyer teamed up with Peter MacNicol's John Cage to defend her, launching a multiple-episode arc. Nearly 10 years after she exited Another World, her 2001 spot on Ally McBeal marked one of her first in a long string of TV roles, including those in Everwood, Nip/Tuck, Men in Trees, Hung, Save Me, The Brave, All Rise, and HBO's upcoming drama The Idol. — Ashley Boucher

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Everwood</em> (2004-2005)

Heche joined the WB drama Everwood for a bittersweet arc as the devoted, quick-witted Amanda, who enlists Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams) to help her disabled husband. After a contentious first meeting, Andy and Amanda's relationship develops into friendship — and then, inevitably, a forbidden love. With her sly comedic timing and authentic vulnerability, Heche proved she was more than ready to lead her own network series — which she did, one year later, with ABC's quirky romcom Men in Trees. — Kristen Baldwin

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Men in Trees</em> (2006-2008)

Marin Frist packed her bags to start a new life, and we loved watching her do it. In her first series lead role, Heche starred on Men in Trees about a relationship coach and author who moved to Alaska after catching her fiancé cheating on her. Comparisons were made to Sex and the City and Northern Exposure, but the truth was somewhere in the middle. The show offered a mix of romance and off-center vibes, following Marin's budding romance with biologist Jack Slattery (James Tupper), a woman who loves Marin's book so much that she follows the author to Alaska, and the characters who inhabit the town's bar. Marin's misadventures in love and the life of the eccentric people of Elmo, Alaska, made for wonderful viewing. — Alamin Yohannes

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Hung</em> (2009-2011)

On Hung, Heche's Jessica could have easily been disregarded as an unlikeable character. As the ex-wife of main character Ray Drecker (Thomas Jane), who struggled to connect to her kids, the actress had her work cut out for her — and, she excelled. Heche was just the right amount of disagreeable as a woman who disliked both her ex-husband and her current husband, Ronnie Haxon (Eddie Jemison). Jessica tried too hard with her kids and often walked all over Ronnie, but it was always fun to watch her spar with Jane's Ray. Together they kept the dynamic interesting to watch. — A.Y.

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Cedar Rapids</em> (2011)

Heche's performance as Joan Ostrowski-Fox in Miguel Arteta's breezy, boozy comedy, Cedar Rapids, arrived on the cusp of a career revival of sorts for the actress, who was earning acclaim at the time for her role in HBO's Hung. In Arteta's appealing Midwest-centered film, Ed Helms stars as insurance salesman Tim Lippe, who's lived a very sheltered life in his Wisconsin small town but is forced to come out of his shell a bit when he's chosen to rep his company at an insurance convention in, yes, Cedar Rapids. Soon, he encounters Heche as the flirty, adulterous "O-Fox" — along with fellow veteran convention attendees including John C. Reilly, Isaiah Whitlock Jr. and Sigourney Weaver — who challenge Lippe's wholesome nature as debaucherous, crude, yet hilarious R-rated hijinks follow. Among a stellar cast, it is Heche who perhaps stood out most prominently in a film about which EW's Lisa Scharzbaum said, "within the structure of a conventional, well-built comedy fable about an innocent among bigger-city sophisticates… is something truly original."  — Kiran Aditham

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>The Brave</em> (2017-2018)

The Brave's Patricia Campbell (Heche) knew how to take command of a room. In NBC's short-lived military procedural series, the star's deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency leads a team of intelligence analysts working with a group of soldiers carrying out dangerous missions. From the command center, Heche filled the room as Patricia by brilliantly getting the team out of danger, while helping her analysts with their issues on the job. She was certainly tough, but she cared. A personal storyline about the loss of her son fills out the character's story while providing opportunities for Heche to deliver powerful scenes when Patricia's work hits too close to home. — A.Y.

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles

<em>Dancing With the Stars</em> (2020)

While Heche and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe, were eliminated four weeks into Dancing With the Stars' season 29 competition, it didn't stop them from giving some fun performances. The duo — who were sent home after host Tyra Banks accidentally declared their opponents Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy safe before they were saved by the judges — served up a Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Quickstep, and Paso Doble before they exited the competition. Heche was sad to leave DWTS, especially on the same night she opened up about her three-year relationship with Ellen Degeneres. She told Page Six of the elimination, "The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling. It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now — even though we are not all the way there yet, it's important to recognize how far we have come." — A.B.

Anne Heche memorable roles
Anne Heche memorable roles
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal against the Canadian, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day - not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk - in a 6-1, 6-2 rout tha

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d