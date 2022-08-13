Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Shares Emotional Tribute After Her Death: She 'Loved Really Hard'

Glenn Garner
·3 min read
Anne Heche &amp;amp; husband Coley Laffoon during 56th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States.
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Anne Heche's loved ones are keeping her memory alive.

After the Emmy Award winner died at age 53 on Friday, her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon shared a teary, heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He also gave an update on how their 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon is coping with the loss.

"I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said in an Instagram Reel, adding: "Homer is okay. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be okay."

RELATED: Anne Heche, Star of 'Another World' and 'Men in Trees', Dies at 53

Laffoon, 48, who was married to Heche from 2001 to 2009, also expressed his gratitude to fans for "your check-in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it's so beautiful."

"Thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we got each other and we have a lot of support. And we're gonna be okay," he continued.

The Compass real estate advisor added of Heche: "I like to think she's free, free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever is next in her journey. She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in."

"It was always love, it was all about love. So, goodbye Anne. Love you, thank you. Thank you for all the good times, there were so many. See you on the other side, and in the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you," Laffoon concluded.

Heche also shared 13-year-old son Atlas with ex-partner James Tupper, who previously paid tribute to the actress shortly before her death. "Love you forever," Tupper, 57, wrote in the caption with a broken heart emoji, sharing an image of her from their 2006 ABC show Men in Trees.

A rep for Heche confirmed the actress' death to PEOPLE in a statement Friday on behalf of her friends and family: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)

Michael Bezjian/Getty for Mammoth Media Institute Anne Heche

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Although Heche was legally dead according to California law at the time of the announcement, it had "long been her choice to donate her organs," so Heche's heart was still beating and she was still on life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.

Her rep previously told PEOPLE that Heche suffered "a severe anoxic brain injury" and was "in a coma, in critical condition" on Thursday, adding: "She is not expected to survive."

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Anne Heche

Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home last Friday morning in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence inhabited by Lynne Mishele to catch fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call at around 10:56 a.m. It took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to extinguish the flame and extract Heche from the driver's seat, according to a news release.

Heche had several other projects in the works, with her upcoming Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13 premiering Sept. 17. She was also set to star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride and had a recurring role in All Rise on OWN.

