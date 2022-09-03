Anne Heche Was Trapped In Fiery Car For 45 Minutes After Crash

Anne Heche died following injuries sustained after a car crash into a home that resulted in a fire. A new report has revealed that the actor had been in the vehicle for about 45 minutes before lifesaving efforts began.

According to LA City Fire Department recordings obtained by NBC4, firefighters were unable to access the car Heche was in for about 20 minutes. Once at the scene, it took about another 20 minutes to remove the car from the burning house to rescue Heche.

“I will say that that where the person was in the vehicle was not in the driver’s seat, but on the floorboard of the passenger seat,” Deputy Chief Fields said after Heche’s presence was confirmed inside the vehicle.

Heche would die 7 days later from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The actor was declared brain dead on August 11 but left on life support as Heche had wanted to donate her organs. Heche would be taken off life support on August 14.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” Heche’s family said in a statement following her death. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

