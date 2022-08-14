Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support Sunday After Organ Recipient Found, Rep Confirms

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2020 season, live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images) ANNE HECHE

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Anne Heche

Anne Heche is being taken off life support.

Two days after PEOPLE confirmed that the 53-year-old actress died from injuries sustained in a recent car crash, a rep for Heche confirms to PEOPLE that an organ recipient match was made and she will be removed from life support Sunday.

Information surrounding which of Heche's organs are being donated, as well as who the recipient is, are not immediately known.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Anne Heche

RELATED: Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'

A rep for Heche confirmed the actress' death to PEOPLE in a statement Friday on behalf of her friends and family: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Although Heche was legally dead according to California law at the time of the announcement, it had "long been her choice to donate her organs," so Heche's heart was still beating and she was still on life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Anne Heche

After Heche's death, her ex-husband, Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, shared a teary, heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He also gave an update on how their 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon is coping with the loss.

"I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said in an Instagram Reel, adding: "Homer is okay. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be okay."

Story continues

Heche also shared 13-year-old son Atlas with ex-partner James Tupper, who previously paid tribute to the actress shortly before her death. "Love you forever," Tupper, 57, wrote in the caption with a broken heart emoji, sharing an image of her from their 2006 ABC show Men in Trees.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Heche had several projects in the works, with her upcoming Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13 premiering Sept. 17. She was also set to star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride and had a recurring role in All Rise on OWN.