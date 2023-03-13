Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Tom Sizemore, and Charlbi Dean Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars

Every year it’s a depressing ritual: Who is the Academy going to fail to recognize in their annual In Memoriam segment? Once again, during the live ceremony, more stars who passed away in the last year were left out.

Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan, and “Triangle of Sadness” star Charlbi Dean were not included in the tribute. “Walking and Talking” star Heche died in August 2022 after a car crash; she was in a coma before being taken off of life support.

Sizemore similarly died in March 2023 after being taken off of life support following a ruptured brain aneurysm. Jordan died after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel and crashed his car in October 2022.

“Triangle of Sadness” actress Charlbi Dean passed away in August 2022 of a lung infection at age 32.

Palme d’Or winning director Ruben Östlund shared a tribute to Dean, writing, “Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy. It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad.”

Sorvino, who famously starred in “Goodfellas” alongside late actor Ray Liotta, died in July 2022 of natural causes at age 83. His daughter Mira Sorvino wrote at the time, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Mira previously credited her father in her Academy Awards acceptance speech for “Mighty Aphrodite,” saying in 1996 that her Oscar is equally an honor to Paul Sorvino, “who has taught me everything I know about acting.”

Barbara Walters, Cindy Williams, Melinda Dillon, and Lisa Marie Presley were not included in the In Memoriam either. Walters died on New Year’s Eve 2022 following a decades-spanning career as a broadcast journalist, while Presley recently collaborated with Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic about her father, Elvis Presley.

