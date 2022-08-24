Anne Heche Laid to Rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Josh Dickey
·1 min read

Anne Heche has been interred at Hollywood Forever cemetery, the final resting place for scores of Hollywood legends that still serves as a public gathering place and cultural center.

Heche’s remains were cremated, and were placed in a vault near the cemetery’s lake at the Garden of Legends, multiple sources tell TheWrap. Nearby are the final resting places of Mickey Rooney, Burt Reynolds and Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed when Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a live round on the set of “Rust.”

Hollywood Forever was founded in 1899 and is one of the oldest cemeteries in the Los Angeles area. Stars of old, like Rudolph Valentino and Douglas Fairbanks, are buried near more modern figures, like “Star Trek” Anton Yelchin.

The cemetery is home to a popular summer movie-screening series and other cultural events throughout the year.

Also Read:
Anne Heche Crash: Neighbors Tried to Rescue Actress From Car Before Fire Broke Out, 911 Call Reveals

“We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her,” Heche’s son Homer told TMZ.

“It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” he continued. “Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Heche was taken off life support earlier this month after being declared brain dead, the victim of a fiery one-car wreck into a Westside home. She was matched for an organ donation, TheWrap confirmed, but no further details were made available.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Perrie Edwards celebrates son Axel’s first birthday with unseen photographs

    The singer shared a compilation of unseen photographs and videos

  • Anne Heche laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery

    Actor Anne Heche has been laid to rest at a storied Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries, her family said Tuesday. Heche was cremated and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery nearly two weeks after she was declared dead at a hospital from injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. In a statement to The Associated Press, Heche's son Homer Laffoon said he and her other son Atlas Tupper “are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Argo starter Bethel-Thompson aware of Stampeders' ball-hawking skills

    TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • ‘Every game is crucial’ for Alouettes as team starts home stint against Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading into Saturday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with some rare momentum. The Alouettes (3-6) handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season last week and now have a four-game home stint ahead of them. The Alouettes will finish the season with six of their last nine games at Percival Molson Stadium. Danny Maciocia’s team hasn’t won back-to-back games this year. While a win against Hamilton (3-6) on Saturday would be a great kicks

  • Mark DeRosa named US manager for World Baseball Classic

    CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa's professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring. He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central. “Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “(D

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Maggie Connors of St. John's turning heads at the rink for Team Canada's development squad

    Maggie Connors of St. John's is making a big mark on the ice this summer. The 21-year-old forward was named to Canada's national women's hockey development team this month after a selection camp with more than 140 of the country's top female players, including many past Olympians. "It's a privilege and an honour at any time to wear the maple leaf, especially after the past two years with everything going on with camps sometimes getting delayed or cancelled," Connors said this week from Calgary,

  • Mihailovic finding form at crucial time as CF Montreal meets New England Revolution

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal finds itself in uncharted territory. With a game in hand on Philadelphia and sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, a shot at the top seed and first playoff appearance since the 2016 season seems increasingly likely. Montreal’s game on Saturday evening against New England at Stade Saputo will be opportunity to extend the team's unbeaten run to seven games. “When things are good, you develop good habits and that’s something that’s showing on a daily basi

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • West Island baseball team devastated after season is cut short

    It was shaping up to be the perfect season for Nathan Van Aelst who plays pitcher and first base. The West Island Royals midget A team was 13 games in without a defeat and showing no signs of slowing down, but that high came crashing down in mid-July when coaches found out they were disqualified from the regional playoffs. "We were taking it seriously, we were taking it well. It felt like nothing was really going wrong," he said, but gradually morale started taking a hit. "You could tell game af

  • Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out. Again. Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 win The Yankees didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • B.C. Lions regrouping after foot injury to starter Nathan Rourke

    SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace