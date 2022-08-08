Anne Heche in ‘Extremely Critical Condition’ Following Fiery Crash in Los Angeles

Update August 8, 5:25 pm: Anne Heche is in “extremely critical condition” and remains in a coma following the fiery crash that took place in Mar Vista, California, on Friday night. A rep for the actor told Deadline, “At this time Anne is in extremely critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

The statement follows the rep’s previous statement that Heche was in “stable condition,” which was issued on Saturday following the incident. It took place on Friday when Heche was heading east on Preston Way in her vehicle at high speed, ran off the road, and collided with a residence. The vehicle and the home became engulfed in flames before Heche was rushed to a local hospital.

The blaze was fought by at least 59 fire ighters, who took 59 minutes to put out the fire that overtook both Heche’s car and the house it crashed into.

There have been various speculations about Heche’s state in the lead-up to the crash, as Heche was seen getting into another, minor car accident on Friday before the one that sent her to the hospital.

Update August 6, 9 pm: Anne Heche’s family provided the following statement to IndieWire:

Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.

Published August 6, 11:33 am: Anne Heche is reportedly in critical condition following a car accident in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, per Deadline. The Emmy-winning actress suffered serious burns after crashing her vehicle into a residential home, which then also caught fire, just before 11 a.m. on Friday. TMZ broke the news.

“The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road, and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Deadline.

“The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital,” police said.

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine, and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey reported, also per Deadline.

According to TMZ, the driver of the blue Mini Clubman, believed to be Heche, had been in a minor accident at a nearby apartment parking structure before speeding off and eventually crashing. Heche’s professional and legal representation did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for comment.

Heche broke into Hollywood with the late ’80s soap opera “Another World,” winning a Daytime Emmy in 1991. Across her more than 30 years of TV roles to follow, Heche appeared as a series regular on “Men in Trees,” “Save Me,” “Toxic Skies,” “Hung,” and “The Brave.” She won her first Primetime Emmy in 2004 for her supporting performance in the miniseries “Gracie’s Choice,” opposite Kristen Bell and Diane Ladd.

Heche has held guest spots on dozens more shows throughout her TV career, including “Murphy Brown,” “Ellen,” “Ally McBeal,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “The Michael J. Fox Show,” “Adventure Time,” “Quantico,” “The Legend of Korra,” “Chicago PD,” and more. She competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in Season 29.

Heche has also appeared in numerous films, even co-directing TV movies “On the Edge” and “If These Walls Could Talk 2.” She’s best on the big screen for her roles in “Six Days Seven Nights,””Return to Paradise,” “Fatal Desire,” “One Kill,” “Donnie Brasco,” and more.

Heche is currently slated to appear in Lifetime’s “Girl in Room 13” this fall, and opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming thriller “Full Ride.”

