Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash

In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Star. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline.

I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far the negotiations went. The new season has been filming for about two weeks, and I hear Heche was not booked for it. I also hear that the actor had a preliminary agreement in place; the network likely is casting a wider net for each season in case Covid or scheduling issues arise.

More from Deadline

Heche previously competed in the 29th season of Dancing With the Star, which aired in 2020, reaching the third round.

As Deadline reported Thursday night, Heche had been declared brain dead. As of Friday afternoon, she remained on life support, with her heart beating, as she was being evaluated for potential organ donation. The actor had been hospitalized since Aug. 5 when her speeding car crashed into a house and caught fire.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.