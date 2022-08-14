Anne Heche declared brain dead after fiery car crash, will be taken off life support Sunday

Anne Heche has been declared brain dead but remains on life support as she's evaluated for organ donation, her representative confirmed.

In a statement to USA TODAY Friday, publicist Holly Baird shared that, though Heche's heart is still beating, she is considered legally dead under California Law. The OneLegacy Foundation, a Los Angeles organ and tissue bank, evaluated Heche to determine if she would be a match for organ donation.

On Sunday, a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak about it publicly told USA TODAY that Heche had been matched with an organ recipient and would be removed from life support.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" as a result of a car crash last week and was "not expected to survive," according to a statement received by USA TODAY Thursday.

Anne Heche's ex-husband Coley Lafoon and their son Homer remember her

Homer Laffoon, Heche's 20-year-old son with real estate broker Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, mourned his mother in a statement provided to USA TODAY Friday.

"After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer said. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

He continued: "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

On Friday, Laffoon, 48, posted a tribute to his ex-wife on Instagram. "I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said in an Instagram Reel. "It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we got each other and we have a lot of support."

"Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine," Laffoon added. "But he's surrounded by family and he's strong."

Heche and Laffoon were married from 2001 to 2009.

A statement provided to USA TODAY on behalf of Heche's family and friends remembered the actress as "a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The Los Angeles Police Department ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident Friday as it assessed if drugs or alcohol were involved. Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in her blood but toxicology results were still pending at the time.

Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' following fiery car crash that left her in a coma

What is considered legally dead in California?

Under California law, death can be determined by the loss of all brain function and in accordance with accepted medical standards. In the United States, most organ transplants occur after the donor is declared brain dead.

Mayo Clinic describes brain death as "when there is no measurable activity in the brain and the brainstem." Brain death is considered irreversible, and the removal of breathing devices in a person declared brain dead will result in cessation of breathing and eventual heart failure, Mayo Clinic adds.

"It has long been (Heche's) choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," read a statement received Thursday by USA TODAY from Heche's publicist.

Anne Heche is in a coma after a car crash. What to know about comas, how long they last.

Heche has been treated at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital in Los Angeles following her crash. On Aug. 5, Heche's car smashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles' westside. Flames erupted, and Heche, who was alone in the car, was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. No one in the house was injured.

Heche had been in a coma since the accident, with burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

Anne Heche on a ventilator, undergoes surgery 4 days after fiery car crash

Anne Heche hospitalized in critical condition, remains in coma after fiery car crash

