Anne Heche dead at 53 after week-long hospitalization from fiery car crash

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Anne Heche, an actress whose steady film and television career spanned over three decades after her breakthrough role in the soap opera "Another World," has died. She was 53.

Heche's death comes nine days after she was pulled from a burning car and hospitalized in critical condition following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" as a result of the crash and fell into a coma, according to a statement provided to USA TODAY.

On Friday, it was shared Heche had been declared brain dead but remained on life support while she was evaluated as an organ donor. On Sunday evening, her representative Holly Baird told USA TODAY she had been "peacefully taken off life support."

Homer Laffoon, Heche's 20-year-old son with real estate broker Coleman Laffoon, mourned his mother in a statement provided to USA TODAY Friday.

"After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," he said. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

He continued: "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."

A statement provided to USA TODAY Friday on behalf of Heche's family and friends remembered the actress as "a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement read. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The actress drove her car into a home in Mar Vista, which erupted in flames. Without identifying the driver at the time, Tony Im, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed to USA TODAY that a crash occurred at about 10:55 a.m. and that the vehicle "became engulfed in flames." A representative for Heche later confirmed the accident to The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release that the vehicle struck a two-story home, causing "structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire." The driver was taken to a hospital "in critical condition," according to the release.

TV news video showed a blue Mini Cooper Clubman, badly damaged and burned, being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance. Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the incident and took 65 minutes to extinguish the flames and rescue Heche. No other injuries were reported.

Close friend and founder of Race to Erase MS Nancy Davis posted about Heche's death on Instagram Friday, writing, "Heaven has a new Angel . My loving , kind , fun , endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared."

Anne Heche was 'not expected to survive' after crash

Heche had suffered burns that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

Heche's publicist told USA TODAY Thursday in a statement that the actor was "not expected to survive."

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the statement read, adding that Heche was being cared for at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital in Los Angeles.

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the statement continued. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love."

Police investigated Anne Heche's blood for possible drug/alcohol use

Police investigated Heche for driving under the influence of drugs when she crashed. Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of Heche's blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesman Officer Jeff Lee told The Associated Press.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department announced Friday. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Heche was alone in the car and no one in the house was injured. The person living in the home was identified to USA TODAY as Lynne Mischele by her attorney Shawn Holley. Michele was a long-time renter of the house, the lawyer said.

Holley provided a statement on behalf of Mishele, saying she was "devastated" as she and her pets "almost lost their lives." She also said all of her property, including items of "profound sentimental value," were destroyed.

Anne Heche's acting career, including 'Another World' and 'Donnie Brasco'

An Ohio native, Heche rose to fame playing twins Vicky and Marley Hudson on "Another World" from 1984 to 1992, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for younger actress in a drama series.

In the late 1990s, she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. She co-starred with Johnny Depp in 1997′s “Donnie Brasco,” with Tommy Lee Jones in 1997′s “Volcano,” with Harrison Ford in 1998′s “Six Days Seven Nights,” with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in 1998′s “Return to Paradise” and with an ensemble cast in the original 1997 “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Anne Heche's life before near-fatal wreck: Mental health struggles and Ellen DeGeneres romance

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres' relationship

As her star was on the rise, Heche said her career suffered when she started dating comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the late '90s.

While competing on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2020, Heche recalled meeting DeGeneres at a 1997 Vanity Fair Oscars party – a "night that changed my life forever."

"I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal, and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years," she said.

Anne Heche, right, and Ellen DeGeneres in 2000. Heche talked about her relationship with DeGeneres on &quot;Dancing With the Stars.&quot;
Anne Heche, right, and Ellen DeGeneres in 2000. Heche talked about her relationship with DeGeneres on "Dancing With the Stars."

Heche also recalled wanting to bring DeGeneres as her date to the premiere for her disaster picture "Volcano," but Fox studios executives balked.

"I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," said Heche, and DeGeneres urged caution. "At that moment she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say.' I said, 'No thanks.' "

Heche said she took DeGeneres to the premiere anyway and "was ushered out by security before the movie even ended, and I was told I was not allowed to go to the afterparty for fear they would get a picture of me with a woman."

"It was unbelievable," she added. "She was warning me this is going to happen."

Anne Heche hospitalized in 'stable' condition after fiery car crash in Los Angeles

In 2000, soon after the two broke up, Heche was hospitalized after knocking on the door of a stranger in a rural area near Fresno, California. Authorities said she had appeared shaken and disoriented, and spoke incoherently to the residents.

DeGeneres tweeted her condolences Friday. "This is a sad day," she said. "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."

Anne Heche detailed mental struggles in her memoir

In a memoir released the following year, “Call Me Crazy,” Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

Anne Heche tested for drugs and alcohol after fiery car crash, police say

Despite the setbacks, Heche continued to work, mostly in television, appearing on shows like "All Rise," "Chicago P.D.," "The Brave," "Ally McBeal" and "The Michael J. Fox Show," among others. She also co-hosted the podcast “Better Together," described as a celebration of friendship.

Heche's latest role was in The Weeknd's HBO series "The Idol," starring Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp. The show has not yet premiered.

Heche also finished filming Lifetime movie "Girl in Room 13," which is still scheduled to air Sept. 17, network representative Theresa Black told USA TODAY Friday preceding her death.

The film is "important" to Heche, executive VP and head of Lifetime programming Amy Winter said while discussing the project during a panel for the TV Critics Association Thursday, as it brings "attention to the appalling issue of human sex trafficking."

After Heche split from ex-husband Laffoon, she welcomed a second son, Atlas, with actor James Tupper in 2009. She and Tupper dated for about 10 years and starred together on the show "Men in Trees" from 2006 to 2008.

In 2019, Heche began dating actor Thomas Jane, with whom she starred in the HBO series "Hung" from 2009 to 2011.

Anne Heche says romance with Ellen DeGeneres got her fired from 'multimillion-dollar movie deal'

Contributing: Elise Brisco, Bryan Alexander and Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY; Lynn Elber, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anne Heche dead after car accident, hospitalization; actress was 53

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • After quick upset of Austin Vanderford, Aaron Jeffery ready to get right back to work

    Aaron Jeffery wanted to show off his Canadian wrestling, but a quick knockout of a recent title challenger will have to do.

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery scores big upset win at Bellator 284

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Insigne, Bernardeschi score as Toronto FC ends Portland Timbers' unbeaten run

    TORONTO — The Italian job is working out nicely for Toronto FC. Late goals by Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi lifted Toronto to a 3-1 win over Portland in Major League Soccer play Saturday night, ending the Timbers' unbeaten run at 10 games. TFC (8-12-5) is now unbeaten in four games (3-0-1) since the Italian duo took the field, collecting 10 of a possible 12 points with Insigne and Bernardeschi leading the way. The club had managed just eight points in its previous 14 le