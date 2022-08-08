Anne Heche is in a coma and critical condition after car crash, representative says

Anne Heche

David Livingston/Getty Anne Heche

Anne Heche is in a coma and in "extreme critical condition" following a fiery car crash Friday in Los Angeles.

A representative for the Wag the Dog and My Friend Dahmer actress said in a statement provided to EW on Monday, "At this time she is in extreme critical condition; she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

The update comes after PEOPLE reported over the weekend that Heche, 53, was intubated and in stable condition, and that "her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred when a car traveling at high speed — later identified as Heche's vehicle — struck a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood around 11 a.m. local time. Both Heche's car and the residence became engulfed in flames, which according to the Los Angeles Fire Department required a total of 59 firefighters to put out. The homeowner was not injured, but Heche received burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a TMZ report, witnesses first saw Heche's car crash into the garage of a different apartment complex nearby. Residents there reportedly tried to get the actress out of her car, but she refused, drove away, and crashed a second time.

After the incident, Heche's former partner James Tupper, with whom she shares a son, Atlas, shared his well wishes for the actress on Instagram. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress, and mother tonight," wrote Tupper, 57. "We love you."

Jeff Lee, a public information officer for the LAPD, told EW on Saturday that the crash was being "investigated as a single-vehicle traffic collision."

