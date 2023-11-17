Anne Hathaway Wore Pants So Small You'll Need a Magnifying Glass to Find Them

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway and her mile-long legs are keeping the “no pants” trend alive and well in New York City. On Wednesday, the Oscar winner pulled up to a screening of her new movie Eileen in what appeared to be little more than a pair of sheer black tights and Proenza Schouler black over-the-knee boots. As it turns out, however, there was in fact a pair of tiny hot pants hiding underneath the Oscar winner's oversized, rosette-adorned Valentino red button-up. At least, that's what Hathaway's longtime stylist Erin Walsh claimed on Instagram, where she archived the look on her grid.

"Anne in NYC yesterday for #Eileen @eileenmovie✨💫 ," Walsh captioned the post. "On Wednesdays we wear no pants ❤️‍🔥 well, to be fair, @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli did make the cutest teeniest little pants which are hiding here but you get the idea!"

Hathaway's pantsless look was made complete with bling courtesy of Bulgari and Effy Jewelry, as well as an elegant blowout by hairstylist Orlando Pita and soft glam makeup courtesy of Gucci Westman.

In Eileen—an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's novel of the same name—Anne Hathaway plays a magnetic prison psychologist whose friendship with a young female colleague eventually takes a twisted turn. Hathaway herself described the film to Vanity Fair as “Carol meets Reservoir Dogs." Needless to say, we may have a sapphic masterpiece on our hands. And it's headed to a limited number of theaters on December 1, followed by full theatrical release on December 8.

Originally Appeared on Glamour