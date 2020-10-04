Anne Hathaway’s Witch Queen Is Coming To Your House For Halloween

The idea of witches used to conjure up images of dusty, geriatric sorceresses with high-pitched voices and wart-covered noses. No longer! The modern witch is deliciously conniving, a style icons, and, simply, badass. Just ask Anne Hathaway.

HBO Max is bringing Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic The Witches to its US streaming service on October 22. The dark comedy was originally slated to open in cinemas on October 9, but — you know. UK release details have yet to be confirmed.

Based on the popular children’s novel, The Witches is about a young boy (newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) who stumbles upon a gathering of witches during a hotel with his grandmother (Octavia Spencer). Led by the Grand High Witch (Hathaway), these creatures despise one thing above all else: children. Suddenly, the boy and his grandmother are forced to work together to try to stop the witches’ evil plan to turn the all children into mice. The film also stars Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Hathaway’s portrayal includes fabulous outfits and hats, hilariously evil sneers, and a nebulous accent (sure!). A previous version was made in 1990 with an equally glamorous Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch, and while it wasn’t exactly a hit at the box office, it has evolved into a Halloween cult classic. (In pure diva fashion, Huston has said that she’s not jazzed about a remake.)

Watch the trailer for The Witches below.

