Anne Hathaway Talks Challenges of Being a Mom amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is getting real about the struggles of being a mom while at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with Stellar magazine, the actress, 38, talked about what has been the biggest challenge for her as a mother while cooped up at home with her family.

"During the lockdown? Can I curse? The f—ing laundry!" joked Hathaway, who shares sons Jonathan, 4, and Jack, 1, with husband Adam Shulman.

The Witches star explained that while there are struggles, she has found silver linings to the situation. "But, you know, I'm always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mom, I’ve found tons of opportunities," she said.

"There’s obviously a learning curve – you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you’re doing everything wrong, especially in the early days," she continued. "But it’s more than just a challenge."

Asked what is the most important lesson she's learned during the pandemic, the mom of two had a simple yet insightful response.

"The way we live and love is what we’ll be remembered by," she said.

George Pimentel/Getty

Last month, Hathaway revealed whether or not she is considering adding another little one to her family.

The star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she isn't sure about welcoming a third child yet. She also touched on her sons' J names after Kimmel pointed out the alliteration.

"Are you angling for me to go for a third and name him Jimmy?" Hathaway joked after the host told her he and his siblings also all have J names.

In all seriousness, "I don't know," she said of having another child. "The world is really scary. Some minutes, I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely,' and some minutes the world scares me too much and I think I've got two healthy ones and that feels really great. So I don't really know yet," she shared.

In the meantime, the Oscar winner is balancing her career with family life — which includes teaming up with Shulman, 39, to keep a little white lie going with son Jonathan in terms of what he thinks his mom does for work.

"He knows that Mommy goes to work," Hathaway explained. "I recently left to go to do a project and we were getting him ready because I was gonna be gone for a little bit and I was like, 'Okay, so, Mommy's going to work.' And he stopped and he looked me really deep in my eyes and he's like, 'Mommy, are you going to work at the library?' "

She added after Kimmel asked why Jonathan thought that: "Your guess is as good as mine! We went with it and I was like, 'Yes ... yes. Mommy is going to work at the library.' So he thinks I'm a librarian, which is a form of storytelling, so we're just kind of going with that until further notice."

