Anne Hathaway Takes the Pantsless Trend to New Heights in the "Teeniest Little" Shorts

Anne Hathaway just showed us all how to rock the pantsless trend for the colder weather months.

Yesterday on Instagram, celebrity stylist Erin Walsh posted a photo of the actor's latest jaw-dropping look. The outfit consisted of a blazing red Valentino button-up, black transparent tights, and slouchy thigh-high heeled boots in black from Proenza Schouler. To accessorize, the duo relied on jewelry from Bulgari and Effy Jewelry.

“On Wednesdays we wear no pants ❤️🔥,” Walsh captioned the photo.

While not visible to the camera, the stylist revealed that the Oscar winner was, indeed, wearing shorts. “Well, to be fair, @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli did make the cutest teeniest little pants which are hiding here,” she continued, “but you get the idea!”

Hathaway's press tour for her new movie, Neon's psychological thriller Eileen, has just begun, but she's already shown out in multiple fabulous looks over the past few weeks.

She recently attended a New York City screening of the film while wearing a sophisticated brown sleeveless turtleneck dress, which featured slinky ribbed knit detailing and a skirt of tiered fringe.

Prior to that, she topped best dressed lists for the 2023 CFDA Awards, where she looked incredible in two showstopping ensembles. The first was a denim bustier and skirt set from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, which she once again accessorized with Bulgari jewelry. Later in the night, she changed into a romantic crimson lace gown pulled from Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway.

