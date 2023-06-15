Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Says This Classic Summer Accessory Is the Best Way to Try 2023’s Hottest Color Trend

Metallics have been in such heavy rotation this year that stating its popularity feels redundant. Name a star and there’s probably an instance of them donning a metallic look, from Halle Bailey and Padma Lakshmi to Martha Stewart. It’s also quickly become the color trend on every foot in Hollywood — including Katie Homles and Anne Hathaway — and according to the latter’s stylist, Erin Walsh, it should be the color on everyone’s face, too.

We spoke with the celebrity stylist — who has dressed Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kerry Washington (to name just a few) — about her collaboration with sunglass brand Silhouette. The brain behind your favorite looks shared the color she swears by for the summer accessory: “I am always gravitating towards gold. Gold tones. Gold shades,” Walsh said. With metallics already dominating everything else in our closets, why not the season’s go-to accessory, too? To help you bring the color trend to your eyewear collection, I found 7 gold sunglasses, with prices starting at just $15.

Walsh said every collection needs a “timeless, versatile frame,” deeming the aviator style “a classic.” Quay Australia’s Backstage Pass Aviators, which feature 100 percent UV protection and a thin gold frame, are a favorite among Nordstrom shoppers who called the sunnies “perfect.” “They are a better quality than expensive sunglasses,” wrote one customer, while another person noted that they loved how “comfortable and lightweight” the pair was.

And for a new approach to the timeless style, consider Tory Burch’s Gloria Pilot Sunglasses, whose gold-wire frame loops just above the bridge of the nose.

At Amazon, Sojos’ oversized sunglasses with a gold metal frame have more than 2,500 five-star ratings. Shoppers say this square-lensed pick is “so comfortable, very lightweight, and good on the shape of the face.” And despite being on sale for just $16, customers rave that “the quality is amazing and the sunglasses are solid.”

And if you’re wanting something a little less traditional, consider taking a page out of Kim Kardashian’s book and trying a pair of gas station sunglasses. The style is sporty and cheap, like you’d find them at a truck stop, and Guvivi’s are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. “These shades are so cute and you can’t beat this quality for the price,” said one customer, while another wrote that the “stylish” sunnies instantly “elevate your look.”

Bring the year’s hottest color trend into summer the celebrity stylist way with metallic gold sunglasses.



