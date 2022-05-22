Anne Hathaway stuns in itsy-bitsy Gucci mini at Cannes

Photo credit: Getty

The film buffs out there will know that right now marks the Cannes Film Festival – the time of year when the hottest names in Hollywood flock to the French Riviera celebrate the artsiest films of the season and all the cult gems that will dominate pretentious dinner party conversations for the next year...

It's also a majorly important for fashion, since film premieres require some serious looks on the red carpet. And who's been bringing their style A-game this time around? None other than Miss Anne Hathaway, who has been in Cannes to promote her new film Armageddon Time, a historical drama alongside an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Chastain that is her latest big project after tv series We Crashed. So yeah, kind of a big deal.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

At Cannes for the debut of her new film, Anne proved her fashion chops with a Gucci dress that harked back to the 1960s mod era. Dazzling in the black and blue mini with bustier top and resplendent with black sequins, she matched the show-stopping fit with silver T-bar heels with bow detailing.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

It's not the only time she's pulled out all the stops at the festival this year. Earlier in the week, she gave major Mia Thermopolis vibes for the Armageddon Time premiere in a custom Armani Privé white column gown with a pretty regal train, if you ask us.

All hail the queen of Cannes...

You Might Also Like